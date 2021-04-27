Rangers shop finds new home in Belfast as retailers confirm lockdown reopening plans

Rangers FC is opening a new store in an old Body Shop unit in Belfast as a range of retailers and shopping centres announce their plans for reopening after lockdown.

Department store chain Debenhams has said liquidation sales will take place at its four Northern Ireland from Friday, before the stores shut for good on May 15.

Scottish champions Rangers are due to open their doors at 16 Donegall Place after completing a transfer from Castle Lane around the corner.

The Castle Lane shop is to reopen on Friday for a closing down sale.

Rangers’ new Belfast retail home — between JD Sports and fashion chain Gap — had been occupied by beauty business the Body Shop before it moved to Victoria Square last year.

A tweet revealing the opening sparked delight among fans on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Debenhams has said its closing down sales will offer up to 80% off fashion and home products and up to 70% off beauty and fragrance.

The stores at Ballymena’s Fair Hill Shopping Centre, Rushmere in Craigavon, The Quays in Newry and CastleCourt in Belfast will stay open until May 15.

A spokesman for Debenhams said: “This is the last chance for customers in Northern Ireland to visit their local Debenhams before our stores close for good.

“We will be reopening with a fantastic range of offers and discounts across all of our customers’ favourite brands and products.

“Stocks are limited and expected to sell out quickly so customers should visit their nearest store as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Debenhams was put into liquidation earlier this year after an insolvency process failed to find a buyer for the business and its stores.

Online retailer Boohoo later made a successful offer of £55m for the brand and website but did not buy the stores.

And in Newry, Buttercrane Centre manager Peter Murray said preparations were taking place for reopening.

“Stores are responding as quickly as possible to the new date and there is lots of work going on behind the scenes to bring staff back in store for training following furlough, deep cleaning and bringing in new displays and stock ready for reopening.

“We would anticipate that from Friday the majority of traders in Buttercrane will be open for business but the situation is still quite fluid and we will update our social channels with full lists as soon as we have that information.

“The centre’s large anchor tenants Primark, Dunnes Stores and Sports Direct/USC are all set to reopen on Friday.”