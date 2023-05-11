Rate hike a wrong move leaving NI economy ‘dramatically exposed’, says economist

A further increase in the interest rate is a mistake, leaving Northern Ireland homeowners and the wider economy “dramatically exposed”, according to an economist.

The Bank of England has moved too fast with 12 consecutive increases in the base rate, storing up pain for homeowners with potential to ricochet through the economy, said Nevin Economic Research Institute co-director Paul Mac Flynn.

Interest rates are now at their highest level since 2008, after the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today announced its latest increase of 0.25 percentage points to 4.5%.

The bank has embarked on a series of adjustments to the base rate in a bid to bring UK inflation down to a target of 2%.

It has remained stubbornly high, with the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) sitting at 10.1% and food and drink inflation reaching 19.1% in March.

But inflation is expected to have come down in April figures to be published next week by the Office for National Statistics.

“The Bank of England will tell you this is necessary because they believe there’s a danger inflation is becoming more embedded,” said Mr Mac Flynn. “But I think that’s a significant miscalculation and they’re reacting to numbers without interrogating them.

“We know why prices have risen. It isn’t because consumers have been going out and borrowing huge amounts of money and splurging, it’s because we had an energy crisis which fed into other parts of the economy, particularly food.”

Describing the level and speed of the MPC hikes as unprecedented in normal times, Mr Mac Flynn said the impact could be far reaching for consumers here.

“I think we’re really underestimating the danger to the economy,” he said, with households and businesses likely to feel the impact in phases as their mortgages or loan packages come to an end.

“What happens is all the pain stored up will keep ricocheting out throughout the economy and the danger there is it leads to a downturn”, said Mr Mac Flynn. “Once that cat’s out of the bag, it’s very hard to get it back in.

“When you consider house prices increased a good bit, people may have pushed themselves to the upper limit of what they thought they could afford in payments.

“If you’re talking about somebody that bought their house as little as 18 months ago and, say, took out a two-year fixed, they are looking at a dramatic increase in monthly payments when they have to refinance in six months. That’s real.

“Your first impact of that is a house price crash and we know the experience of that in Northern Ireland. And it doesn’t stop with housing, it tends to trundle on through the rest of the economy as well.”

Dr Michael McCord, a property expert at Ulster University, also highlighted the danger for households already squeezed by inflation.

“The stark reality for existing homeowners on variable rate or tracker mortgages is heightened mortgage costs at a time when real incomes are continuing to be squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis,” said Dr McCord.

“Those households whose mortgages are up for renewal will see a drastic increase in their mortgage costs as fixed mortgage rates have doubled in the past year.

“There remain some economic uncertainties with quarterly GDP expected to show limited economic growth and with some European and American financial behemoths collapsing, the financial markets and banking sector remains on shaky ground.

“On a positive footing, inflation over the coming months is expected to decline due to energy price decreases and a cooling in food and goods inflation.

“Banks have also priced in these expected interest rate increases, by-and-large, therefore the expected increase will not impact upon those with existing fixed-rate deals.”

The latest interest rate hike means ongoing uncertainty for first-time buyers or homeowners seeking a new package, according to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk finance expert Rachel Springall.

“The latest base rate rise will be disappointing news for borrowers who have been unable to refinance onto a fixed rate mortgage, yet another blow to their monthly outgoings amid a cost-of-living crisis,” said Ms Springall.

“Those aiming to lock into a fixed rate mortgage for peace of mind will find average rates have come down slightly over the past month, but as rates average around 5%, this may still be unaffordable for some.

“The average five-year fixed mortgage rate is lower than the two-year fixed, which may encourage prospective borrowers to lock down their rate for longer.

“However, fixed mortgage rates could be unpredictable in the months to come, so some borrowers may even sit on their revert rate waiting for cheaper deals to surface.

“Whether fixed rates are destined to remain volatile or not, there is still an incentive for borrowers to fix, as the consecutive base rate rises have pushed the average Standard Variable Rate to its highest point since 2007.”