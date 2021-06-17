Rates need to be ‘less of a millstone’ for retailers

Changes: Conor Murphy said 74,750 properties would have their rates revalued

A retail boss has said he hoped a revaluation exercise for business rates will mean the charge becomes “less of a millstone” for shops.

Offices, pubs, shops and other businesses will have their rates revalued to reflect the impact of the pandemic, Finance Minister Conor Murphy announced.

Mr Murphy said 74,750 non-domestic properties would go through the Reval2023 process.

Rates were last revalued last year.

They are calculated from rental values, with the net annual value (NAV) used together with rates struck by councils and Stormont to calculate how much should be paid.

The Minister said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on the economy resulting in changes between business sectors and this will feed through to changes to the rental values of many properties.

“Although the last revaluation was just over a year ago in 2020, I have asked Land & Property Services to bring forward another revaluation in the shortest possible time.

“Reval2023 will maintain fairness and ensure businesses are paying rates which take account of the impact of the pandemic.”

Hotels in Belfast city centre saw an increase in their values at the last revaluation — but the dire impact of the pandemic on tourism could mean a fall in values.

And shops could also emerge with lower values because of the effect of the pandemic and lockdowns on that sector.

But Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said many would be nervous about the outcome of the process, as some independent retailers had been left with a 40% increase in their bill last year.

He said the process had also left grocery giant Tesco with a 15% smaller bill for its Knocknagoney store in Belfast

Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, urged all retailers to engage with the revaluation process when it starts on October 1.

“Retail and high street destinations have changed greatly over the past 18 months given the pandemic and other pressures on the industry. That needs to be reflected in the new valuations so that there is more equity in the system and rates are less of a millstone around the neck of the high street.”