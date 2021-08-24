Re-Gen Waste wins contract to supply fuel made from waste to company in Norway

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots (right) with Joseph Doherty on a visit to Re-Gen Waste last year

A Newry recycling company is to supply 100,000 tonnes of fuel made from waste to an electricity company in Norway.

Re-Gen Waste is to supply the fuel over three years to Fortum’s combined heat and power facility at Klemestrud in Oslo.

Joseph Doherty, managing director at Re-Gen Waste, said: “We are delighted to work with Fortum. Re-Gen has used its experience and export expertise to send the first-ever bulk shipment of refuse derived fuel from the UK to this waste-to-energy facility in Norway,” says Joseph.

“Teamed with the carbon efficiency and cost effectiveness of bulk shipping, this provides maximum value recovery of the energy from waste provided.”

Fortum will process the waste to provide electricity and heat to Oslo and nearby towns, he said.

“With the city’s target of 95% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in focus, the Klemestrud facility in Oslo has successfully developed a carbon capture and storage process which recaptures the CO2 emissions.

"This is part of the Longship project developed by the Norwegian government which will see recaptured CO2 being stored in underground reservoirs.”

Mr Doherty is a finalist in the industry category of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition. He set up Re-Gen Waste with his brothers Aidan and Colin in 2004.