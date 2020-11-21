Reach buys remaining 50% of Star

The sale of a 50% stake in The Irish Daily Star held by Belfast Telegraph publisher Independent News & Media (INM) is set to close within days after the buyer Reach plc, secured regulatory approval for the deal.

Reach plc has been granted regulatory clearance to buy the 50% it did not already own of the Irish Daily Star. The deal is set to complete as early as Monday next week.

The deal was struck in July but was subject to clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Catherine Martin, the Republic's Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

That has now been achieved and the sides will work on a transition plan for the paper and its websites over the coming weeks.

The all-island Irish Daily Star has been a 50/50 joint venture between Ireland's biggest newspaper group INM, which also owns the Sunday Life, and the publisher of the UK's Daily Star since 1987.

Reach became a 50% owner when it bought Richard Desmond's Northern & Shell group in 2018.