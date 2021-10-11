Record increases in firms’ costs driving price rises, bank report finds

Businesses have seen a big increase in costs in recent months

Firms in Northern Ireland are hiking up prices for their goods and services at the fastest pace of recent times, according to a report today.

And Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey warned supply chain delays would result in “challenges” for consumers and business, especially as Christmas approaches.

Nonetheless, the bank’s purchasing managers’ index survey found that optimism had increased, particularly for manufacturing and services firms, though there was less cheer for construction and retail.

There had been a solid rise in output at the end of the third quarter, with some firms indicating that they continued to catch up on work following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The survey found businesses were seeing record increases in their costs during September, which had a knock-on effect on what they were charging customers.

Those pressures were said to be coming from higher freight charges, as well as increased charging for fuel and raw materials.

But despite the headwinds, business activity had continued to go up in September and sentiment was at a three-month high.

Economist Richard Ramsey

However, new orders had declined for the first time in six months.

Mr Ramsey said the survey presented a mixed picture.

There had been strong growth in output and employment for manufacturing and services firms, and employment in manufacturing was up by its second-fasted rate on record.

Overall, the rate of job creation had quickened to a four-month high, which was enabling firms to deplete backlogs of work for the first time in six months.

But the purchasing managers’ index also found that activity and employment had fallen for construction and retail, with both sectors pessimistic about the next 12 months.

Mr Ramsey said: “The outlook remains challenging on three fronts.

“Firstly, new orders fell for the first time in six months.

“Secondly, inflationary pressures are intensifying — local firms reported record rises in input costs and are also raising the prices of their goods and services at the fastest pace in the survey’s history.”

He said the rise in input costs for firms had pre-dated the most recent surge in energy prices.

A third problem was continued stress on supply chains, “with supplier delivery times lengthening significantly in September relative to August”.

“This is most acute within retail, and this will present challenges for consumers and business, particularly as we approach Christmas,” Mr Ramsey said.

A range of firms have been discussing the pressures they face from supply chain problems and increasing costs.

Robin Mercer, owner of Hillmount Garden Centre in Co Down, has said artificial Christmas trees are going up in price.