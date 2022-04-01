Record March sunshine in Northern Ireland meant solar energy output increased by two thirds

Northern Ireland’s record sunshine in March benefitted more than those enjoying the outdoors, as solar energy output in the power grid was up by almost two thirds compared to March last year.

SONI - the electricity transmission system operator for Northern Ireland – said that solar farms generated an average output of 20.7 gigawatthours during each day in the month.

They explained that this means for most afternoons in March when the sun was at its peak, solar was delivering enough energy to power around 70,000 homes in the province.

They said the record-breaking sunshine meant that large scale solar output was 64% up on the figure in March 2021.

It meant solar also satisfied 2.2 % of Northern Ireland’s overall energy demand, an increase from 1.4% in March 2021.

On Thursday, the Met Office confirmed Northern Ireland had provisionally recorded its sunniest March on record with almost 183 hours of sunshine across the month.

The previous record for the sunniest March in Northern Ireland was all the way back in 1929, with records going back to 1919.

SONI Managing Director Alan Campbell said: “It is hard not to correlate the record breaking sunshine and heat we experienced this March with climate change, but it is important that we do what we can to arrest the climate crisis and renewable energy is a key part of this.

“During March, large scale solar made up 2.2% of Northern Ireland’s demand for electricity, and when you think that during the majority of afternoon’s in March, that solar was producing enough to power seventy thousand homes, it is clear to see the growing impact of this technology on Northern Ireland’s overall energy mix.”