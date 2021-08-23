Recovery: Still long way to go after record southern visitors, says hotel boss

Belfast’s five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel has said it has drawn record numbers of visitors from the Republic since reopening at the end of May.

General manager Cian Landers said it had been fully booked since reopening and that he excepted demand to continue at the same level until the end of September.

But he said there was still uncertainty about the future. The venue has been operating at 70% of its usual capacity.

The jump in demand from the Republic had been welcome, and 55% of bookings were now from across the border — outstripping domestic demand and visits from Great Britain.

Mr Landers said visitor numbers from the Republic were now treble pre-Covid-19 levels.

But he said there was still room for growth: “As our neighbouring market, the Republic of Ireland has always been a tough nut to crack.

“Despite steadily increasing visitor numbers in recent years, there is still huge potential for growth due to the fact that many Republic of Ireland residents still have never made the trip north.

“What the pandemic has given Northern Ireland is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to now attract visitors from the Republic, who really have nowhere else to go, show them what we have to offer and give them plenty of reasons to come back again.”

He said the pandemic had served to reverse old trends, as pre-Covid, visitors from the Republic lagged behind those from Great Britain, the USA and NI.

And the type of guests who were coming was also evolving. “Our booking patterns also show that the age profile of our guests is now younger and that guests are staying longer, with more two and three-night ‘staycations’ than one-night breaks.

“Guests are also requesting upgraded room types for additional space and privacy, and our penthouse suite in particular has been popular as it’s so unique and offers exceptional luxury and privacy.

“We’ve also experienced record turnover in the bar and all of our food and beverage outlets are busier than ever.”

But forecasts were difficult to make, Mr Landers said. “Bookings are now very much last minute, compared to what they were before so we can only see so far into the future in that respect — despite a lot of enquiries coming in for Christmas and next summer.

“Add to this the fact that we don’t really know what Covid-19 may yet have in store, and I believe there are still too many factors outside of our control to enable us to predict the future with any great degree of confidence.”

He said he hoped to see growth in business visitors, which now accounted for 10% of visitors, instead of 40% in pre-pandemic times.