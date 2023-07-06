Recruitment firm to create 25 new positions as it expands Belfast office

An Irish recruitment firm has announced plans to hire 25 new employees as it expands its reach in Northern Ireland one year after opening its first office in Belfast.

Excel Recruitment is currently looking for candidates to fill more than 300 permanent and 1,000 temporary positions across the hospitality, healthcare and logistics sectors in NI.

The firm, which also has offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork, and Kildare, has been focused on building its talent base in Belfast over the last 12 months.

But now it is aiming to expand its reach across other areas of the region including Enniskillen, Coleraine, Derry/Londonderry and Downpatrick.

Demand for its services is rising from the healthcare industry in particular, said the firm, with care roles such as nurses and qualified social care graduates in critical supply.

And Excel Recruitment said it is also looking for staff to take up both permanent and temporary roles in the hospitality sector.

Darren Lynch, Belfast branch manager, said: “Experienced chefs, kitchen porters and catering assistants are all in high demand in places like Lisburn, Belfast, Dungannon, Enniskillen and Coleraine.

“We are also actively looking for experienced warehouse staff along with qualified drivers for 7.5tonne vehicles and class 2 lorries.

“Our healthcare department is growing all the time as the industry continues to struggle with personnel shortages.

“We are aiming to bridge the gap by offering a wide range of healthcare positions, both temporary and permanent such as healthcare assistants, nurses, and support workers in Belfast, Lisburn, Newtownards, Bangor, and Downpatrick.

“The contributions of healthcare professionals are invaluable, so we are looking for those with relevant skills and qualifications to apply.

“Belfast and the surrounding areas have a huge and talented pool of skilled and experienced workers. In the last year, the demand for talent from new and existing clients has grown month by month.

“Not only do we now have over 1,000 positions to fill, but we are also looking at expanding our team in the Belfast office to keep up with this demand. We will be looking for talented recruitment professionals to facilitate a seamless recruitment process and support candidates throughout their journey.”