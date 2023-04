RiverRidge Recycling, a major company contracted to lift waste from more than half of Northern Ireland’s councils, is referred to in documentation at dump

The office at Mobuoy illegal dump in which thousands of pages of documents were discovered by the Belfast Telegraph — © Sam McBride

A major recycling company had entered into an agreement with the operators of Mobuoy illegal dump, according to documentation found lying at the site – but has said it did so with no knowledge of illegality.