Redeveloped Holland and Barrett store opens in Antrim’s Castle Mall

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor Billy Webb opening the new Holland and Barrett store

Health retailer Holland and Barrett has officially opened its newly redeveloped store at Antrim’s Castle Mall.

The new 1,200 square ft formally opened on Saturday and is the chain’s only store in the town.

Five members of staff are employed in the branch and Holland and Barrett confirmed they are seeking to create another two sales associate positions which are currently advertised.

The refreshed shop includes a “specialist honey bay” and new click-and collect area.

The chain has more than 700 stores throughout the UK and is a recognisable presence on the high street across Northern Ireland.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor Billy Webb said: “I was delighted to attend the opening of Holland and Barrett’s new store in Castle Mall in Antrim.

“It is another excellent example of our residents supporting our local high street businesses and I wish Holland and Barrett every success.”

Pamela Minford, centre manager at Castle Mall added: “We’re really very excited to welcome existing and new customers to the brand new store which has been designed with shoppers very much in mind.

“Holland and Barrett has a huge range of wellness products and so there really is something for everyone. The store's team is also expanding with two new roles being advertised now."