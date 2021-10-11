Renewables developer joins forces with asset manager for all-island projects

A renewables developer has joined forces with a specialist alternative asset manager with the aim of delivering solar and battery storage assets on the island of Ireland.

The venture by Strategic Power Projects (SPP) and Gresham House is tipped to have a combined capacity of over 1GW across Northern Ireland and the Republic, with site locations close to major electricity grid infrastructure hubs.

SPP has already won planning permission for utility-scale solar photovoltaics and battery energy storage sites (BESS).

Managing director Paul Carson said: “Partnering with Gresham House allows us to build a powerful combination of funding, knowledge and experience in developing the highest quality assets.

“These are exciting yet critical times for renewable energy in Northern Ireland. We are encouraged that the Department for the Economy and Department for Infrastructure are currently reviewing their policies for new energy and planning for renewables and we look forward to the consultation outcome.

“The current energy crisis gives us a taste of what we could be experiencing more and more often.”

He said the company had been pleased at the outcome of recent planning applications and aimed to work with landowners and community groups “to drive change and to empower consumer choice”.

"We feel it’s incredibly important that the public understand what solar and battery storage assets will achieve for a brighter and cleaner future in Ireland.

“We look forward to working with Gresham House and continuing to harness government and community support to create impactful renewable energy assets that will make a real difference and continue to move the country towards a carbon neutral economy.”

Peter Bolton, Gresham House investment director, said: “Gresham House has recently increased its activities in Ireland through the acquisition of Appian Asset Management Limited and sees the solar and BESS sectors as attractive adjacent markets to our operations in Great Britain.

"The portfolio under development by SPP is of high quality and we look forward to working with their team of experts throughout the asset lifecycle.”