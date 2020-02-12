Rents grows faster in Northern Ireland than UK average

The average monthly rent in Northern Ireland has increased by 2.8% to £662, according to a new study

The average monthly rent in Northern Ireland has increased by 2.8% to £662, according to a new study.

HomeLet's rental index figures for last month showed an increase of £18 to £662 for Northern Ireland.

This compared to £644 at the same point last year.

The average rent in the UK was £953, up by 2.3% on 12 months ago.

With London excluded, the average rent in the UK was £793, also up by 2.3% on last year.

The average rental price in London was £1,627, up by 2.5% on the same point last year.

Nine of the 12 regions monitored by HomeLet showed an increase in rental values during the reporting period.

In four of those regions there was an increase of above 5%.

The region with the largest year-on-year growth was the North West, which increased by 8.7%.