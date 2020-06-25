Report says EU requested changes to NI Brexit deal

The government has been accused of not telling MPs that the EU has requested changes to the Brexit deal - including some relating to Northern Ireland.

A report from the Commons European Scrutiny Committee, published yesterday, pointed out that on May 15, the European Commission published a proposal to amend the Withdrawal Agreement to address a number of "errors and omissions".

The changes included "certain adjustments to the number and scope of EU laws on goods that will continue to be applicable in Northern Ireland beyond the end of the post-Brexit transition period", as per the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement.

At a Joint Committee meeting with Brussels officials on June 12, ministers did not ratify the proposed alterations affecting Northern Ireland - but did accept the other changes, the report stated.

The MPs' scrutiny committee has now written to Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who has represented the UK on the Joint Committee, "seeking further clarification of the government's position" over the EU's Northern Ireland demands.