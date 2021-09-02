‘Resilient’ CastleCourt says number of shoppers rose by 2% over bank holiday period

CastleCourt Shopping Centre in Belfast has “outperformed” other city centre malls in the UK and Ireland with a 2% rise in shoppers over the August Bank Holiday, it’s been claimed.

According to the centre, a survey by Shoppertrak has shown that the number of shoppers entering the centre between Friday August 27 and Monday 30 was 2% higher than the same period in 2020.

While that remained 19% below shopper numbers in 2019, the centre said it was proving more “resilient” than other city-centre malls.

CastleCourt lost its former anchor tenant, department store Debenhams, in May. But CastleCourt said work to find a new anchor tenant was “progressing well” and that an announcement was expected in the coming weeks.

Shoppertrak’s survey monitors shopping malls in Great Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

According to CastleCourt, the survey shows an average fall in shopper numbers of 7% across all UK malls. But the average for Northern Ireland’s malls was a fall of 26%, while in the Republic of Ireland, numbers had fallen 9%.

CastleCourt manager, Leona Barr, said the centre has been performing well even without Debenhams.

“We are delighted to see the figures which prove CastleCourt remains as popular as ever.

“We are particularly grateful to the support of Belfast shoppers and those who come from further afield to shop with us.”

New tenants have opened in the centre in the last few months, including furniture store Exclusive Designs, Pelo Hairdressing, acupuncture clinic Dr Needles and Belleek, which had been a concession within Debenhams.

A new bar restaurant called Folk Town has also been opened.

In June, the centre said it was close to reaching agreement with two “high-profile” tenants offering leisure activities to take over the vacant Debenhams spot.