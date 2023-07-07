Retail footfall down as public spending squeeze impacts NI consumer confidence

Stormont logjam and economic crisis blamed for decline on our high streets, with Belfast suffering biggest hit of all

The collapse of Stormont and a squeeze on public spending is taking its toll on consumer confidence, according to new figures.

Retail footfall decreased by 3.7% in June year on year against an average decline of 1.9% for the UK overall.

Footfall here was also down by 1.6% on May.

Lower disposable income and the cost-of-living crisis were cited by Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) as further factors driving the decline.

Belfast fared worse as a whole, with footfall down by 6.6% year on year in June and 6% on the previous month.

But shopping centres fared better for the five weeks to July 1, up by 5.4% year on year, albeit a slight weakening of the 6.5% boost in May.

NIRC’s Neil Johnston said: “Despite fierce competition, consumers are voting with their feet.

“Given the cost-of-living crisis and the resulting squeeze on incomes, this is perhaps not surprising.

“The fact the figures are worse than the rest of the UK, however, suggests local factors may be having an impact.

“People here are known to have more constrained disposable incomes.

“However, the absence of an Executive and the prospect of a significant squeeze on public spending is unlikely to fill consumers with confidence.

“It is time for politicians, both at Stormont, Westminster and beyond, to show leadership and provide a better backdrop for the economy and consumers.”

A perfect storm of cost of living and cost of doing business is continuing to have a severe impact on our high streets, said Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts.

He added: “While these figures are a clear cause for concern, it would be interesting to see if there is similar reduction in sales.

“Footfall figures are at times not a fully accurate indicator of the health of the high street and our retail sector.

“Ultimately, sales and money in the till is still the most accurate of indicators.”

Of 13 UK regions, only London (+0.6%) saw year on year growth in June.

Scotland and Wales posted the lowest fall of the 12 regions experiencing declining footfall in June, down by 0.9% and 1% respectively.

Only four regions — East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands and North East England — saw a steeper decline than here.

Of 11 cities ranked in the data, only Glasgow (-7.2%) saw a greater decline than Belfast in June, while Edinburgh (+4.7%) was the only city other than London to post growth in footfall.

Retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions Andy Sumpter said: “We saw the far-reaching ripple effect of April’s UK inflation peak taking hold this month, with the three-month rolling average for UK footfall in June dipping down into negative figures (-1.1%) for the first time this year.

“However, with the tide of UK food price inflation looking like it is finally, and albeit slowly, starting to recede, retailers will be looking ahead with cautious optimism to July and hoping to benefit from ambient footfall from the school holiday period.”