Retail giant Next says all NI stores will open after lockdown eases

Next stores have been closed since the third lockdown and sales have suffered (Yui Mok/PA)

Retail giant Next, which has around 20 stores in NI, has said all its units will reopen after lockdown eases.

The clothing company said no store closures were planned and that leases were not reviewed until they reach their natural end.

The retail industry has come under increasing pressure during lockdown, with many turning to shopping online as an alternative while non-essential retail has been closed.

But Next said its store estate would remain intact for the foreseeable future. A spokesman said: "Next always reviews every lease, wherever it is in the UK, when they come to their natural ends.

"Next then re-negotiates new leases with landlords at that point. That's the only scenario (ie, the landlord and Next can't agree new terms) when Next would vacate at the end of the old tenancy."

The company is to announce its preliminary full-year results on Thursday, which will be eagerly watched for indications of the impact of the pandemic.

In January, its chief executive Lord Wolfson said coronavirus restrictions would mean that the business would make pre-tax profits of about £342m, compared with £729m before the pandemic.

He also estimated that full-year sales would be down by 16% after retailers were closed for much of last year.

However, Next's strong online presence has insulated it from the worst potential impact of plummeting high street sales.

It is also developing a technology unit, Total Platform, and has bought a stake in high-end clothing chain Reiss.