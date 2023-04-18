Retail group Musgrave to inject £18m into new stores: creating 250 jobs

‘Ambitious expansion plans’ already underway to open 18 shops and refurbish Centra and SuperValu outlets

Musgrave Northern Ireland has announced plans to open 18 new outlets, creating 250 jobs, across its portfolio of SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores.

The wholesale and retail group is to invest £18m in its NI stores in 2023, including support for the refurbishment of existing SuperValu and Centra stores.

Its expansion plans for the year are already underway with the opening of Centra Foxes Glen, a new £500,000 store on the Stewartstown Road in Belfast.

The former Mace site was acquired by Musgrave under its company-owned portfolio, and its opening last month supports 21 jobs including 10 new positions.

Including the Foxes Glen site, Musgrave NI now supports 103 Centra, 81 Mace and 37 SuperValu stores, expecting to reach a total of 238 shops here by year end.

Trevor Magill, managing director for Musgrave Northern Ireland, said: “We have ambitious plans to grow our network of stores this year with 18 new stores due to open in 2023 across the region.

“Working with our retail partners, we are making significant upgrades to our stores to ensure that we are providing the best quality shopping experience possible, whilst reducing our impact on the environment.

“Our stores are at the heart of the communities in which we operate, and I’d like to thank our dedicated teams across SuperValu, Centra and Mace for helping us provide those communities with great quality, value and excellent customer service,” Mr Magill added.

Musgrave’s SuperValu Rejuvenation programme saw four stores refreshed in 2022, and the programme will continue this year with several more stores are to be refurbished.

Additions aimed at enhancing the SuperValu shopper experience include a new hot and cold deli counter, Moo’d Ice Cream bar, expanded in-store bakery and upgraded off-licence.

The group introduced a £2.7m Sustainability Fund in 2022 and will continue to prioritise its drive with an additional £1m committed to supporting stores in reducing their carbon footprint this year.

Musgrave is aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, supporting its retailers with bespoke support including the upgrade of freezers and refrigeration units, LED lighting retrofits, solar panels, and electronic shelf edge labels.

The Irish-owned Musgrave Group boasts annual sales of more than €4bn.

It files annual accounts for two businesses in Northern Ireland, sales and marketing division Musgrave Retail Partners NI and wholesale business Musgrave Distribution.

In its latest accounts for 2021, Musgrave Retail Partners NI reported turnover of £307.6m, down slightly on the previous year.

It made an operating loss of £1.2m due to a one-off cost of £2.7m to support investment by SuperValu and Centra retailers in environmental sustainability initiatives. Operating profits the previous year totalled £3.9m.

Business development costs, meanwhile, rose from £4.8m in 2020 to £9.8m in 2021, while employee numbers fell from 889 to 815.

For 2021, Musgrave Distribution boosted its turnover year on year by £9.1m to £149.7m, while operating profit climbed from £200,000 to £2.5m and employee numbers grew from 214 to 242.