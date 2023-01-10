Retail NI hits out at ‘pointless’ energy support package from UK Government

The UK government’s new energy support package for businesses is “inadequate” and “pointless”, says a Northern Ireland retail organisation.

The government is currently reducing energy bills by controlling the wholesale price, which makes up “the main component of businesses’ energy bills”, according to the retail and wholesale business organisation.

This scheme will end in March, and it was announced on Monday that it would be replaced with a subsidy to electricity bills of 1.96 per kilowatt hour for business customers paying over a minimum rate.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said some businesses could see bills quadruple under the new scheme.

“The new package of business support is woefully inadequate,” he said.

“By moving to a subsidy on energy bills and failing to target specific sectors or those worst affected, the government has spread support over every type of business, the result being a level of subsidy that is ultimately pointless.”

“Make no mistake, local shops will go out of business if the government does not rethink its approach before April,” Mr Roberts warned.

He also railed against how independent businesses here receive no rates relief, while English independent business receive a 75% discount on their rates bill.

“It is not too late for the Chancellor to reconsider the support he is offering, to find practical ways of targeting it more effectively, provide our members with the same level of Rates relief as England and to save the businesses who he is effectively consigning to closure with his decision,” he said.

Speaking on Monday following the announcement of the scheme, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said his “top priority” was “tackling the rising cost of living.”

“That means taking difficult decisions to bring down inflation while giving as much support to families and business as we are able” he added.

He mentioned that wholesale energy prices have now gone back to levels just before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The scheme is to “provide reassurance against the risk of prices rising again.”

“Even though prices are falling, I am concerned this is not being passed on to businesses, so I’ve written to Ofgem asking for an update on whether further action is action is needed to make sure the market is working for businesses,” Mr Hunt concluded.