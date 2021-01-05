Retail NI in call for restoration of 'click and collect' as footfall slumps

Click and collect services at independent retailers should be restored by the Executive to throw a lifeline to the sector, it's been claimed.

Glyn Roberts, the chief executive of Retail NI, spoke as retail researcher Springboard said footfall in shops here was down 74.4% in the week to January 2, compared to the week before.

However, year-on-year the collapse was even steeper at -78.3%.

Non-essential retail here closed on Christmas Eve, while a week of even stricter measures from Boxing Day brought an 8pm curfew, with the closure of even essential shops, as well as takeaways, at 8pm.

Non-essential shops were also ordered to stop their click and collect services.

But Glyn Roberts, the chief executive of trade body Retail NI, called on the Executive to reinstate click and collect for independent retailers.

He said: "It is blatantly unfair that local independent retailers who sell books, toys, clothes and homeware are unable to open nor operate a click and collect service while large supermarkets can remain open, sell these products and continue to make substantial profits.

"We have seen significant numbers of shoppers flock to these large supermarkets over the Christmas/New Year period, buying non-essential products while the Executive does not even allow local independent retailers to operate a click and collect service.

"The Executive needs to give these local independent retailers a lifeline by immediately permitting them to operate a click and collect service."

Retailers had been allowed to operate an appointment-only click and collect service during an earlier lockdown in December.

The Executive has been asked for comment.

Meanwhile, Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said a fall in footfall was being felt all over the UK, depending on the level of restrictions which had been in force over the period.

Across the UK as a whole, footfall was down 23.2% on the week before, with the biggest drop in shopping centres, where visits were down by 31.8%. And it was down on 55.7% compared to the year before.

However, the collapse would be much worse as restrictions tighten. Ms Wehrle said: "The end of the festive trading period and tightened government restrictions unsurprisingly saw footfall in UK retail destinations drop significantly at the end of 2020...

"We know from our experience of retail reopening in June 2020 that until the widespread roll out of the vaccine, retail footfall will remain significantly below the pre-Covid level."