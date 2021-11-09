Retail NI slam move to increase plastic bag levy 20p from April

Move has been criticised as ‘excessive’ by retail group

The carrier bag levy charge in Northern Ireland is to increase from 5p to 25p from April 1 2022, Edwin Poots announced on Tuesday.

The Environment Minister also announced an extension to the existing pricing threshold, which will see all bags priced at £5 or less subject to the levy, irrespective of the material they are made from.

The move to increase the levy charge has been slammed as “excessive” by the Retail NI group who said the increase would “disproportionally impact on low-income families”.

Former Environment Minister Mark H Durkan first brought in the carrier bag levy of 5p in 2013 to reduce the use of plastic, which Mr Poots said has been successful “in already removing over 1.7bn bags from circulation”.

He also added that he is “aware that a significant number of retailers in NI are selling large volumes of heavy duty bags at a cost of 20p or more each.

"These are now flooding the market and are not being reused, with harmful environmental consequences,” said the Lagan Valley MLA.

“This announcement today will go some way towards making Northern Ireland a cleaner and more pleasant place in which to live, by ensuring that proceeds from the levy are re-invested in supporting the wider NI environmental sector.”

Mr Poots announced the new levy charge to the NI Assembly when setting forth Northern Ireland’s first comprehensive Environment Strategy.

"By continuing to work together we can help meet the New Decade, New Approach commitment on eliminating plastic pollution, this also underpins the draft Green Growth Strategy for Northern Ireland, which I recently launched on behalf of the NI Executive,” he continued.

According to a survey last year by the environmental group, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, plastic is the main source of litter on local beaches, with it accounting for over 78% of more than three million items of rubbish that were discarded on our coastlines at any one time.

The chief executive of the environmental charity, Dr Ian Humphreys, had then called for at “least a doubling of the levy”, which until now hasn't been changed in eight years.

Dr Humphreys welcomed the move to increase the levy and said he hoped it would deter a “throw away culture”.

He hoped the move would also encourage consumers to be “more sustainably-minded and reuse shopping bags” and said small changes like this would have a “hugely positive” wider impact, especially in the midst of the Cop26 conference.

Agriculture Minister Poots added: “It is unacceptable that far too much plastic ends up as pollution in our environment or waste in our landfills.

"My Department will continue to work hard on the issue of the circular economy, eliminating plastic pollution and tackling throwaway culture.

"With over five trillion single use plastic bags used worldwide every year and plastic waste set to quadruple by 2050, I would encourage everyone to play their part locally and re-use bags whenever they can.”

Retail NI chief Glyn Roberts said he shared the objective of reducing plastic and the levels of litter in streets, but added Northern Ireland already has one of the most extensive carrier bag levies in the UK.

"Retail NI argued for the current 5p charge to be increased to a more realistic figure of 10p in line with what is being proposed in England and Scotland,” said Mr Roberts.

“We believe this excessive 500% increase will disproportionally impact on low-income families at time of huge economic turmoil with Covid-19, high Energy Bills and increases in National Insurance.

“Retail NI have asked for an immediate meeting with the Minister to discuss these proposals.”