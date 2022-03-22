Retail recovery: NI’s shops enjoy bounceback

Northern Ireland’s high streets have enjoyed the highest week on week increase in retail footfall of the UK regions.

Across the UK, the average increase in footfall for shopping destinations was just 2.3% over week starting March 13.

But in Northern Ireland, retail visits were up at 20.6%, according to research company Springboard.

And compared to last year, Northern Ireland also had the UK’s highest percentage increase in footfall at 137.6%.

However, footfall in all UK regions is still lagging behind levels during the pre-pandemic era of 2019. In NI, footfall is still 14.5% lower.