Retailer sets opening date for new Boucher Road store

Jollyes is opening a store on Belfast's Boucher Road on July 29

Pet retailer Jollyes has announced the opening of a new store at Boucher Road, Belfast later this month.

The new Jollyes will open on July 29 in a unit formerly occupied by Maplin Electronics.

It will be Jollyes’ second unit in Belfast and its fourteenth in Northern Ireland. It will then have 92 around the UK.

The new store will create 10 jobs and bring the total number of Jollyes employees in Northern Ireland to 180.

The 5,500 sq feet store at 55 Boucher Road will sell pet food including frozen raw brands, as well as pet toys and pet accessories.

There will also be a community pet clinic, which the company says provides affordable and accessible pet care such as vaccinations and microchipping services.

The company recently revealed record sales in its latest full year results for the 12 months to May 2023.

Sales overall rose by one third to £115.5m, with like-for-like growth of 17% over the year to May 29.

Jollyes said it aims to have 100 stores open by early 2024.

Regional manager Laura Hadden said “We can’t wait to welcome customers to our exciting new store as we continue to grow in Northern Ireland.”