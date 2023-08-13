Return of warmer temperatures will help us, say NI’s north coast businesses as ‘tropical air’ to move in

A north coast business is hoping a return to warmer temperatures will see more visitors after saying their profits had slipped partly due to the disappointing summer.

Forecasters are predicting hotter weather this week as a band of tropical air moves in.

Parts of Britain are set to be hotter than California after an initial period of heavy rain.

While things aren’t likely to be just as sweltering here, and the potential for some rain remains, the Met Office confirmed local conditions will improve by the middle of the week, with an anticipation temperatures could reach closer to the mid-20s.

That looks like good news for businesses in resorts, which are getting ready for a potential surge in visitors and customers.

Read more Tropical air to bring warmer weather to NI as UK set to be hotter than California

Tanya Gillen, leaseholder and manager of the Arcadia beach café and art gallery in Portrush, says she is positive a rise in temperatures will boost traders in the town.

Her business, like many others, has been hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

That, combined with the unpredictable weather, has meant profits have plummeted.

Tanya explained: “This summer has seen an unprecedented rise in our produce and a lot of items have increased as much as four times the price since opening at Easter time.

“Poor weather has brought our business’s profits down by approximately 40%, all while we pay more for produce.

“I would be super confident of a great rise in our profits if the weather were better and warmer.”

She added: “Good weather brings Portrush alive in so many ways. It allows everyone to enjoy outdoor living.

“People love to walk our beautiful seashores, crab in the rock pools, climb the endless rocky coastline, the beaches, the fantastic water-based activities — all topped off by eating out as part of the Portrush experience.

“Even the locals eat out more in the good weather.” Tanya isn’t the only business owner in the town aware of the impact of the weather.

Gwynne and Kate Fletcher, owners of Paddle Crab

Speaking to this newspaper last week, Gwynne Fletcher, owner of Paddle Crab, revealed his profits had declined last month — which was the wettest July on record.

“We sell buckets and spades, wind-breakers and surfboards for the beach,” he explained.

“However, nobody is going to the beach, with the beaches being closed down at the beginning of the season (as a result of blue-green algae blooms), which really affected our business and a lot of other businesses.

“We find that the Irish spirit is still there. People are still enjoying their trip away, but their trips are shorter than what they used to be.”

As for the outlook in the coming week, the Met Office said: “We are expecting a mix of sunny spells and a few showers on Tuesday.

“It will be mainly dry with some sunshine Wednesday, before a bright start on Thursday, but with cloud increasing throughout the day with a freshening south-easterly breeze.”