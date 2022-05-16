Revamp: Custom House to become £6m workspace

Custom House in Belfast is to become a flexible workspace following a £6m investment by its new owners.

Straidorn Properties is partnering with BE Offices, which will manage the workspace inside the historic building.

Custom House was acquired by Straidorn, led by Co Down businessman Neil McKibbin, in November 2020 in a deal with former owner Mapeley.

Straidorn Properties said the £6m refurbishment had restored the building and upgraded it to create the “finest office space in the city”.

It added there had been an emphasis on preserving the building’s heritage during renovations that added a gym, coffee lounge, podcast room, event spaces and conference facilities. There is also an on-site hospitality team.

Jonathan Weinbrenn, managing director of BE Offices’ managed workspace division BE.Spoke, said: “The impacts of Covid on the office world have only exacerbated demand for better, healthier workspaces — human-centric environments underpinned by hospitality, rich in amenities and embedded with technology.

“Custom House provides the perfect template to deliver a post-pandemic remedy.

“In conjunction with Straidorn, we are creating a hugely desirable working environment which will set a new standard in the Belfast market.

“We seized the opportunity to partner with Neil, whose entrepreneurial flair and laser-focused vision for reigniting Custom House to its glory days matched our ambition.

“Since acquiring the building, we have been focused on creating and delivering a product that fits the evolving demands of occupiers and create spaces for people to engage with and use offices for work, social interaction, collaboration and creative ideas.

“We have totally refurbished the building in a sympathetic manner that future-proofs it for the next 30 years and enables anyone to come and use this fabulous facility — from a single co-worker to a 150-person office.”