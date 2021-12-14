Revamp: Landmark Belfast building in £2.5m restoration

Luxury: The exterior of The Regency, Belfast

A £2.5m restoration project has converted one of Belfast’s most notable buildings into apartments for short-stay accommodation.

Regency House in Upper Crescent has received an overhaul by Aurient Ltd, an investment house run by entrepreneurs Anthony Kieran and Cecil Hetherington.

It will now be known as The Regency.

The business partners behind the scheme are best known for their car sales site UsedCarsNI.com.

They have further plans to convert other buildings in the Crescent area.

The Regency is an 8,000 sq ft hospitality venture with six one-bedroom and two-bedroom luxury private residences, a communal garden and two private courtyards.

It will be available to book from early next year.

Mr Kieran said: “Our work at The Crescent has only begun.

“For many years, the area was left untouched and unloved.

“We are determined to breathe life into the wider Crescent area and make it a beautiful space in Belfast that both residents and locals will enjoy and be proud of.”