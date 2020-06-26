Revealed: £870k revamp for historic Belfast city centre entries

SEVEN of Belfast's historic entries are getting a makeover as part of the council's regeneration plans, with ambitions to upgrade more in the future.

Work is under way to transform Castle Arcade, Crown Entry, Wilson's Court, Joy's Entry, Pottinger's Entry, Cole's Alley and Winecellar Entry.

Pottingers entry

Along with general repair works and repainting, there are also plans for enhanced lighting and bespoke artwork.

The £870,000 project is scheduled for completion this autumn and has been part funded by the Department for Communities.

Belfast Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey said: "This project aims to breathe new life into the entries, to make them more attractive, and also to inspire people to explore their heritage."