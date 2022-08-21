Revealed: 90% of householders in Northern Ireland already cutting back as cost of living soars

Nearly everyone in Northern Ireland is cutting back on spending in response to the rising cost of living — regardless of level of income, a poll by LucidTalk reveals.

It shows that 90% of people say their budgets are significantly or slightly affected by rising prices leading them to cut back, though the harshest impact is being felt on people in Belfast.

For respondents recorded as working class, it is even worse, with 95% reducing their spending on things like food, fuel and clothing,

But the hit on middle class people isn’t much less, with 88% saying they are reducing their spending on the same essentials.

Of that 88%, more than a third (35%) said the cost of living had meant their household budgeting was affected significantly, leading them to cut their spending on food, clothing and fuel a lot.

Just over half (53%) of the middle-class respondents said their spending was impacted slightly, leading to them cutting back a bit.

For the working class, the percentage of those who were significantly impacted and cutting back a lot was much higher, at 47%. At 48%, a slightly higher percentage said they were cutting back a bit.

Across the whole survey population, 39% of respondents said the cost of living in Northern Ireland was impacting budgets significantly, again leading to a lot of cutting back, while 50% said it was impacting their budgeting slightly.

However, one in 10 said their household budgeting was not impacted and they were not cutting back on any purchases.

The survey findings are based in 3,235 responses from over-18s between August 12 and 15.

At 12%, more than one in 10 middle class respondents said their household budgeting was not impacted and they were not cutting back on any purchases. In contrast, only 4% of working class people said they were not feeling any effects.

The effects of the cost-of-living crisis were being felt by people living all over Northern Ireland.

But at 46%, Belfast had the highest percentage of people who were being impacted significantly and cutting back a lot, followed by people living in the west, at 41%.

However, at 94%, people in the north of NI had the highest percentage who were saying they were either significantly impacted or slightly impacted.

And at 15%, the east of Northern Ireland had the highest percentage of people who told the survey they weren’t affected by the rising cost of living. The east also had the lowest percentage of people who said they were impacted significantly, at 32%.

But at 52%, more than half of people living in the east who were surveyed said they were being slightly affected.

Of those living in the west of Northern Ireland, 41% said they were significantly affected, while 50% said they were slightly affected.

Just 9% said they weren’t affected at all, a much lower percentage than in the east.