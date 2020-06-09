Revealed: Belfast getting more pricey to live in, but still far below Dublin

Belfast has moved up nine places in the rankings in a global survey of the most expensive places to live but remains more than 100 places below Dublin.

Dublin is at number 46 in the expensive cities list, while Belfast is at 149. London made this year's top 20 in Mercer's 2020 Cost of Living Survey, which covers 209 cities across the world.

The survey is carried out to help companies understand how expensive cities will be to live in for their expatriate employees, so that pay can be set accordingly. New York is used as a base city.

All UK cities included in the annual survey climbed in this year's ranking, mainly due to the strength of sterling against the US dollar, according to the research.

For the 2020 survey, London is up four places, moving from 23 to 19. Birmingham has also risen, from 135 in 2019 to 129 in 2020.

Aberdeen is now placed at 134, from 137 last year.

Glasgow jumped from 145 to 141.

Meanwhile, Dublin is the most expensive city in the eurozone for the expatriate employees of multinationals, the very type of mobile workers who may find it easier to work remotely from cheaper locales in the post-Covid world.

The Mercer survey is deeply influential in calculating the tax-free annual compensation packets for globally mobile workers assigned to comparatively expensive locations such as Dublin.

Mercer said Dublin's rents, and a post-Covid emphasis on working remotely and closer to home base, could make the Irish capital a less attractive option for basing staff once the virus threat is contained.

"Expat employees are a special case. They can be based in many locations, but it's an open question as to whether the push for remote working will have an effect on the flow of expat assignees to Irish operations," said Noel O'Connor, the senior career consultant at Mercer Ireland.

Dublin is the 46th most expensive business city in the world, down three from last year but still ahead of all other business centres across the 19-nation eurozone. This means foreign employees assigned to Dublin cost a multinational firm more than those based in Milan (47th), Paris (50th), Amsterdam (64th), Frankfurt (76th) and Luxembourg (83rd).

Mr O'Connor noted that Facebook and other international tech firms were mulling whether to cut employees' location-based compensation if they move out of those high-cost centres to work remotely. The same may apply for employers who permit staff to shift work location from Dublin to, say, the Midlands.

"One of the major factors influencing Dublin's ranking is the cost of rental accommodation. Rental accommodation is often the biggest cost for companies when placing an employee on assignment," he said.