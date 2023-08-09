Revealed: Interior of refurbished Slieve Donard following £16m facelift

JJ Farrall's, one of four restaurants at the newly-refurbished Slieve Donard in Newcastle

The Slieve Donard in Newcastle will reopen on September 1

The foyer of the newly-refurbished Slieve Donard

The Slieve Donard in Newcastle, one of Northern Ireland’s most famous hotels, will reopen following refurbishment on September 1, its US owners have announced.

AJ Capital Partners, which acquired the hotel from the Hastings family, said the beloved venue will relaunch under its Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts brand, with four restaurants on offer.

The refurbishment was carried out at a reported cost of £16m.

Marine & Lawn specialises in hotels and resorts which sit alongside what it describes as “some of the world’s most coveted golf courses”.

It said that “lead-in” rates at the revamped resort will start at £165 in low season.

It will also reopen Scottish venue Dornoch Station a few days before the Slieve Donard, adding that the two locations were “a blend of old-world charm and new-era luxury.

There will be “refurbished guest rooms, public spaces, and food and beverage concepts that celebrate the distinct beauty, rich histories, and golf legacies of their iconic homes”.

The company already operates three other venues in Scotland, and also snapped up the Adelphi in Portrush, which is now being redeveloped.

Phillip Allen, president of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, said: “Our team has taken great care to refurbish these storied, local gems and bring them to brand standards that meet the needs of the discerning traveller.

"We look forward to reintroducing Slieve Donard and Dornoch Station to travellers and offering a hospitality experience inspired by these world-class golf destinations.”

The Slieve Donard has 180 rooms and has been operating for 125 years, Marine & Lawns said.

"Rich in history, the hotel, built by the Belfast and County Down Railway in 1898, has welcomed various icons over the years including Charlie Chaplin, Tiger Woods, Catherine Zeta Jones, King Leopold (of Belgium), Dame Judi Dench and many more.”

And the company said the new decor paid homage to Newcastle’s seaside beauty and Irish traditions, while preserving the building’s historic elements.

“Warm, welcoming interiors showcase original architectural details while textural design elements such as Victorian-inspired wall coverings and statement chandeliers bring a refreshed personality to the space,” the company said.

There will now be four restaurants within the resort, including the existing Percy French restaurant on its grounds beyond the main hotel. However, it has also been refurbished.

There will also be JJ Farrall’s, named after Slieve Donard’s architect, which will offer dinner, afternoon tea and Sunday lunch.

The Lighthouse Lounge is a casual spot serving seasonal Mediterranean menus with views overlooking the property.

And the Wolf Bar will serve Carlingford oysters, “platters of local cured meats and cheeses, and a number of snacks from pastries and sandwiches”.

And the Slieve Donard’s famous spa will remain a key feature, the company said. Pther wellness and fitness facilities include a 20-metre indoor pool, a vitality pool, steam room, rock sauna and drench showers.