Revealed: Northern Ireland house prices increase by 9.6% to 14-year-high average

Ards and North Down has leapfrogged Lisburn and Castlereagh as the most expensive district in which to buy a house

A three-bed detached house on Kilcul Road in Claudy, Co Londonderry, is on sale for £155,000. Derry and Strabane has the cheapest house prices in NI

Average house prices in Northern Ireland have risen by nearly 10% in the past 12 months to reach £169,000, the highest in 14 years.

The NI House Price Index for the second quarter of this year reported that Ards and North Down is now the most expensive district in which to buy a house, with the average home costing £196,438.

That was up 5.2% on the first quarter and up 12.1% on the previous quarter — the joint highest yearly percentage rate of growth, along with Mid Ulster.

House price growth in Ards and North Down means that the area has now leapfrogged Lisburn and Castlereagh as the most expensive house-buying district.

Lisburn and Castlereagh’s average house price is now £195,003, which was up 3.4% quarterly and up 7.7% year-on-year.

In contrast, house prices in its neighbour Belfast have risen by 6.6% to an average of £156,161, the lowest rate of growth year-on-year of the 11 council areas.

Meanwhile, the cheapest area to buy a home is Derry City and Strabane, where the average house price is £150,246 — up 11.9% year-on-year and an increase of 2.9% on the quarter before.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon is the second-cheapest district, with a home costing £150,460 — up 11% year-on-year.

The House Price Index from Land & Property Services, which is part of the Department of Finance, uses stamp duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC to monitor prices.

Across the quarter, 5,798 homes had been sold — though that number was subject to revision — while the standardised house price in NI of £169,000 was up 9.6% year-on-year and up 3.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the average price was the highest in 14 years but still nearly 25% below the pre-house price crash peak of 15 years ago, and even further below when adjusted by inflation.

He said detached and semi-detached homes were the most sought-after, with the price of detached homes up 10.8% and semis up 10.1%.

“This is perhaps unsurprising given the much-talked about ‘race for space’ that we have seen since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, terraced houses and apartments rose by a more modest 8.4% and 6% respectively.

“Ards and North Down, which includes the ‘Gold Coast’, and Mid-Ulster saw the sharpest rises in house prices in Q2, both at 12.1%. Anecdotally, it seems that the former has benefited from higher-income buyers from the South East of England wanting to acquire large homes in this part of the world.

“This has helped Ards and North Down regain its place from Lisburn and Castlereagh as the most expansive place to buy a home in Northern Ireland.

“On the other hand, Belfast saw the lowest rate of price growth in the year, perhaps linked to the rise in working from home, meaning that there isn’t the same imperative as there used to be to live near where you work.”

The House Price Index was published on the day that a 10.1% rate of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation was announced for July.

But Mr Ramsey said that while inflation was tipped to climb to 13%, it was unlikely that house prices would follow in the same direction.

“Since the onset of the pandemic two and a half years ago, house prices in Northern Ireland have risen by more than 20%. That’s double the rate of increase seen in the two and a half years before.

“Going forward, the rates of house growth will slow significantly for a range of reasons: the cost-of-living crisis, interest rate hikes, tax rises and declining consumer confidence are all headwinds that the housing market will face in the months and years ahead.

“This is in sharp contrast to the favourable conditions the housing market faced a couple of years ago, when interest rates hit record lows, inflation was almost non-existent and the cost of things like fuel and energy were all falling.

“With all of these reversed, the conditions are therefore now in place for house price growth to slow rapidly and, some might say, even potentially to go into reverse. Incomes are set to be squeezed like never before.”

But Mr Ramsey also said that a continued lack of supply to meet demand would continue to mitigate against falls in house prices.

“This lack of supply was an issue before the pandemic and has become even more of an issue now.

“In summary, therefore, whilst the Bank of England has a 2% target for inflation, Northern Ireland house price growth will likely get to this rate long before CPI.”