Revealed: Pre-tax profits at Merchant Hotel group climb to £2.9m

The hospitality group behind the luxury Merchant Hotel and Little Wing pizzerias has reported pre-tax profits of £2.9m in its latest accounts.

The company, which is owned by the Wolsey family, has a turnover of £17m in the year to June 2021, a 36% decline on the £11m of a year before.

Beannchor also operates a string of pubs, such as the National, Garrick and Ulster Sports Club in Belfast as well as the city's Bullitt Hotel and Haslem Hotel in Lisburn.

The Babel rooftop bar at the Bullitt Hotel was damaged in a fire last week.

Accounts filed at Companies House for Beannchor Group Ltd show pre-tax profits had climbed from £2m a year earlier.

The group was incorporated in 2018 following reorganisation and refinancing of the Beannchor Group, which was founded by Bill Wolsey. His sons Luke and Conall are also directors in the business.

In a strategic report within the accounts, the group said “competition in the marketplace remained strong with a number of new openings and increase in bedrooms in the city”.

But it added that “overall, the directors consider the results for the year to be satisfactory”.

However, there were difficulties facing the business, the accounts said.

"The risks and uncertainties which are currently judged to have the greatest impact on the company’s performance include the impact on tourism and hospitality as a result of rising costs, primarily utilities, shortages in workforce, supply issues that emanate mainly from Brexit and the war in Ukraine and also the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

However, the directors were upbeat, adding that “it is pleasing to note that operations continue to deliver strong revenue for financial year 2022 ahead of projection”.

"The business is backed by a valuable freehold property and our bank remains wholly supportive.”

During the year, the group’s income included government grants of £4.4m. The grants included £3m in payments made under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

The amount of grants was up from £1.7m over the year to June 2020, a period which included just a few months of lockdown.

Staff numbers over the year to June 2021 had fallen from 505 to 474, with the company’s pay bill falling slightly from £6.3m to £6m.

The accounts said that given the “unprecedented situation over the past year, it is difficult to confidently assess the full impact on the business going forward”.

But they added that the directors were “comforted that the business remains profitable, well capitalised and has sound reserves”.

It added: “We continue to work hard to overcome the hangover of Covid-19 which has been most prevalent in retaining workforce within our business.

“Steps have been taken by the management team to ensure that the business not only has a full complement of skilled staff but also to manage the rise in business expenses.”

Earlier this year, Beannchor filed a planning application to add an additional building to the side of its existing site at the Ulster Sports Club. The group acquired the former members club in 2018.