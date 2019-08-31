Revealed: The Belfast businesses which shared £500k Primark blaze fund

Almost 100 businesses in Belfast city centre have shared more than half a million pounds from a fund set up in the wake of the Primark fire, it can be revealed.

The financial package was designed to support small businesses, charities and offices that were most affected by the blaze, which resulted in sections of the city centre's main shopping streets being closed off to the public.

Over 300 firefighters spent four days tackling the fire, which broke out on the top floor of Primark's flagship store in Bank Buildings on August 28 last year.

Nobody was injured and the fire is thought to have been started accidentally, however, the Health and Safety Executive is still investigating.

A safety cordon was erected around the five-storey Bank Buildings - located on Royal Avenue at the junction with Castle Street - and diversions put in place for several months afterwards.

The cordon was eventually scaled back and the roads around Primark were reopened to traffic in May.

Measures were also taken by Belfast City Council to encourage shoppers into the city centre in the run-up to Christmas - including a £1.6m boost to reinvigorate the area - amid a decline in footfall.

Last September Primark announced it was donating £500,000 to help support businesses affected by the fire.

Belfast City Council managed the fund on behalf of the high street chain.

It has now released details on how much each business received in response to a Freedom of Information request by the Belfast Telegraph.

A total of £583,000 was paid out to 96 successful applicants, according to the information.

The council confirmed the remaining £83,000 came from the £1.6m it donated to the City Centre Recovery fund following the fire.

Eight traders received the maximum amount available of £19,000. These included Abacus Beads, the British Heart Foundation, Coffee Kiosk, Spar and Cookie Box.

The others were City Picnic, Cafe West and More Than Music.

The second highest amount payable of £5,000 was awarded to 85 businesses that included the Hudson bar, Belfast Tea and Coffee Company, Castle Cabs, La Taqueria, Mourne Seafood Bar, Oxfam and Voodoo.

Ammeon, Queen Street Studios and Extern NI were the three organisations that received the lowest payout of £2,000.

The data released to the Belfast Telegraph shows Pizza Boutique received £5,000 in aid. However, it was not enough to keep the company's Castle Street premises open and it closed in April.

Nearby burger restaurant City Picnic, which received £5,000 from the fund, still remains closed, however, its owner has plans to reopen. Meanwhile, music venue Voodoo - which was also awarded £5,000 - has recently opened a second bar two doors down from its Fountain Street premises called Santeria.

Tesco and Zara were among those businesses that were forced to close following the fire.

However, they have since re-opened.

Neither received financial assistance from Primark's fund, which was only open to businesses with fewer than 50 employees, displaced offices and charities.

Eligibility for the different amounts awarded was dependent on the nature of the business and its location in relation to the cordon.

Primark has applied for planning permission for its renovation proposals.

The application was received by Belfast City Council last week and will be considered by its planning committee.