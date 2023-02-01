Revealed: the driverless bus set to shuttle people around city's Titanic Quarter

Belfast Harbour’s innovative £11m automated transport project first of its kind in UK

A new driverless shuttle is to be piloted in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

The £11m Harlander project will be launched next year by Belfast Harbour with funding from Innovate UK.

The automated passenger service will provide the last mile of connectivity from Titanic Quarter railway station to the Catalyst Science Park at Queen’s Island.

It will transport residents, visitors and employees to venues including Titanic Belfast and Belfast Metropolitan College.

Partners working with Belfast Harbour to develop the service include REE Automotive, chassis designer Horiba Mira, IoT security company Angoka and BT.

It has been awarded £5.5m from Innovate UK, which is working with the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles to invest £41.5m in similar projects across the UK.

Belfast Harbour’s Mike Dawson said: “We have a long track record of delivering and supporting innovation, so we are delighted to be establishing the UK’s first operationally ready and commercially viable deployment of a fully automated shuttle service on publicly accessible roads within the Harbour Estate.

“This announcement supports our Smart Port ambitions and shows our commitment to the development of Belfast’s innovation district.

“The city’s innovation district has enormous potential for growth and we at Belfast Harbour want to play our part in helping to build an innovation eco-system that brings investment into the economy.

“Electrified connected and automated vehicles offer a route to provide a clean, efficient and affordable public transport that aligns with net zero targets and provides connectivity to other modes of transport.”

How the driverless bus will look

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: “In just a few years’ time, the business of self-driving vehicles could add tens of billions to our economy and create tens of thousands of jobs across the UK.

“This is a massive opportunity to drive forward our priority to grow the economy, which we are determined to seize.

“The support we are providing today will help our transport and technology pioneers steal a march on the global competition, by turning their bright ideas into market-ready products sooner than anyone else.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Self-driving vehicles including buses will positively transform people’s everyday lives, making it easier to get around, access vital services and improve regional connectivity.

“We’re supporting and investing in the safe rollout of this incredible technology to help maximise its full potential, while also creating skilled jobs and boosting growth in this important sector.”

Belfast Harbour has a £250m five-year investment programme in infrastructure and real estate projects with the aim of becoming an economic hub for the region as well as a world-leading port.