Revenue at Mid Ulster’s FP McCann reaches almost £400m for 2022

Concrete products company FP McCann added £40m in sales during 2022, with revenue hitting £387.6m, its results have shown.

Pre-tax profits at the Mid Ulster firm also rose from £34m to £38m, an increase of 11.8%.

The family run company has been in business for more than 40 years, operating in building and civil engineering, quarrying, house building and the manufacture of construction products.

A company spokesperson said 2022 had been another “excellent” year for the business.

Two of the biggest projects of the year had been the installation of its precast concrete modular building system at student accommodation at the Universities of York and Leicester.

Six members of the McCann family are the directors of the business, which is based in Magherafelt.

Don Mulholland resigned as a director in January last year after serving as financial director and, later, managing director.

Turnover rose from £342m to £387.6m — an increase of 13% — of which £58.4m had come from construction and £329.2m from the manufacture of construction products.

In 2021, £55.5m of its turnover was derived from construction and £286.6m from the manufacture of construction products.

The accounts note that FP McCann had received £81,740 in grants over the year, down from £207,000 in 2021.

In 2021, the company received £442,781 from the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), but nothing from it in 2022.

There were 1,681 employees during 2022, the accounts said.

That number included 302 administration and sales staff, down by three on the year before. Numbers of management staff were steady, at 138. However, numbers of production staff were up from 1,149 to 1,241, a rise of 8%.

Staff costs rose from £63.7m to £73.3m, up 15%.

In commentary in the company report, the directors said: “We will continue to invest in our facilities and people and are confident that this strategy will ensure that the company will be able to capitalise on the growing demand from the construction industry to provide modular solutions to meet its needs in an environment of a declining skilled labour market.”

It said the company placed an important emphasis on continuous research and development into new products.

R&D work was taking place into its precast range, its surfacing and civil engineering sectors, ready-mix concrete solutions and private housing developments.

The company added: “Being at the forefront of the precast industry in the UK, we feel that our role is to constantly develop innovative solutions that solve engineering and architectural problems, reduce labour and material costs, and help to sustain the environment.”

Ordinary dividends of £66.2m were paid in 2022. However, the directors did not recommend payment of a final dividend.

The company has continued to recover after it had to pay a penalty of £25m in 2020 to the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA), leading to an overall £8.3m loss that year.

It followed a CMA finding that, over seven years, until 2013, FP McCann and two other concrete product firms had agreed to fix or co-ordinate their prices, shared the GB market by allocating customers, and regularly exchanged competitively sensitive information.

The other companies were fined £7m and £4m.