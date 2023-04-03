Revenue at secure IT recycling firm based in NI hit £16m

Vyta founder Philip McMichael. The company said its revenues have reached £16m, more than double the year before

Secure IT recycling company Vyta has said its revenues hit £16m last year - more than double the previous year’s performance.

Vyta, which is based in Newtownabbey, said the growth, shown in its audited financial results, was driven by increased demand for its services and the acquisition of asset disposal firm FGD in Essex last year.

Vyta, which also has offices in Chelmsford, Dublin and Essex, said demand for its services had risen as companies strive to hit sustainability targets.

The company said that by refurbishing and reselling retired IT equipment, it helped companies extend the life of old IT assets, helping them stay in the circular economy.

Vyta is now providing services to any organisation in the UK or Ireland, as well as in Europe. It has also extended its global partner network.

The expansion was helped by the opening of new premises in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter by Vyta, enabling it to extend its reselling capacity and office space.

And the company is now eyeing further acquisitions in Europe to boost its market position there.

Philip McMichael, CEO and co-founder, Vyta, said: “Sustainability has become a key motivator for organisations today. They are being held to very strict sustainability targets and their bottom line depends on it, as an increasing number of businesses and customers will not to buy from those who do not prioritise sustainability.

“This focus on sustainability has enabled us to drive organic growth while also pursuing a market consolidation strategy, which started with the acquisition of FGD last year following a £11m investment from MML Capital Ireland.

"We are currently exploring acquisition opportunities in mainland Europe and expect that Vyta will continue to grow as we fulfil our ambition of being the largest IT asset disposal in Europe.”

The company’s results have not yet been filed at Companies House.