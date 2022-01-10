Revenue: Avondale Foods has good year despite slight dip in profits as costs surge

RISING costs kept profits flat at Co Armagh coleslaw and salad supplier Avondale Foods despite the company posting record revenue, according to its latest company accounts.

Profits declined by £300,000 to just over £6.6m on turnover of £68m as the firm, a key supplier to chains such as Marks & Spencer while also selling under its own Country Kitchen brand, navigated the first year of the pandemic and Brexit uncertainty.

In a company report for the year to March 2021 filed at Companies House, directors at the Lurgan-based business flagged increased distribution and commodity costs. For example, the price of vegetable oil has increased 75% in a year.

Co-chairman Derek Geddis told the Belfast Telegraph: “The food manufacturing sector is experiencing very challenging times.

“Labour shortages due to Brexit is compounded by staff isolating because of Covid. A shortage of lorry drivers has placed pressure on our distribution networks.

“Commodity and packaging costs continue to rise along with fuel prices.”

But the company remains upbeat after reporting increased year on year sales to the end of March 2021. They were up by close to £5m.

“Despite current difficulties we will have maintained the same level of sales for year ending March 2022,” said Mr Geddis.

“Fortunately we’ve been able to work closely with our customers and we’ve had tremendous support from our staff during this difficult period.”

The family-owned company, started by brothers Harry and Derek in 1965, began life as a vegetable distributor to local outlets.

Within a number of years it was security larger contract, including in 1968 for M&S.

That relationship with the major retailer continues today as Avondale is the sole supplier of coleslaw and potato salad to M&S, which sells the products under its own brand.

Avondale also makes fresh soups, sauces, dough balls, porridge and noodles, selling to Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco and others.

It sells some products under its own brand name Country Kitchen. The company’s average workforce over the year ending March 2021 dropped by 15 to 484.

The annual wage cost remained at £15.3m.