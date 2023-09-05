Revenues fall by £20m at outsourcing firm Capita due to contract losses

Capita Managed IT Solutions in Newtownabbey has reported a £20m fall in revenues in 2022

Outsourcing company Capita Managed IT Solutions has reported a slump in revenue of more than £20m due to contract losses.

The annual report for the Newtownabbey-based business said revenue had fallen from £98.8m to £76m. But there was only a slight fall in pre-tax profits, from £6.4m to £6.2m.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capita plc, operating within its public services division.

This will be the last year in which the NI-registered company will report financial results, with the latest financial statements filed on a ‘break-up’ basis.

The report said that “in line with the group’s wider restructuring and entity rationalisation programme, the directors intend to transfer its entire cloud-based infrastructure business and associated trade and assets to another group company soon after approval of these financial statements, and cease trading”.

Capita plc’s plan is to liquidate the company within 12 months from approval of the statements.

The plc started out in Northern Ireland in 2013, when it acquired Northgate Managed Services for around £66m.

Capita Managed IT Solutions supports the plc with the provision of cloud based and infrastructure services to public and private specialist managed services in the education, commercial, government and utilities sectors.

According to the accounts, there were 282 staff in Northern Ireland, down 36% on the 443 employed in 2021.

In a strategic report filed with the accounts, the business said: “The company’s revenue for the year decreased from £98,785,000 in 2021 to £76,129,000 main due to contract losses during the year.

“The group’s operating profit for the year decreased marginally from £6,592,000 to £5,238,000 in 2022 in line with the reduction in revenue.”

Net assets increased from £84,307,000 to £89,322,000.

It said that the Northern Ireland business faced strategic risks like changes in economic and market conditions like contract pricing and competition.

There were also financial risks such has failures in internal systems of control and lack of corporate stability, operational problems like failures in information security controls, or recruitment and retention of staff.

Capital plc announced last month that it had slipped to a loss as it said a cyber attack which rocked the firm earlier this year could cost it up to £25m.

It posted a statutory pre-tax loss of £67.9m for the six months to June 30, dropping from a £0.1m profit a year earlier.

Capita said the loss was driven by business exits, a goodwill impairment and costs linked to its recent data breach.

The firm said it expects the cyber attack to cost it between £20m and £25m, comprising specialist professional fees, recovery and remediation costs and investments to its cyber security.

In May, the business estimated a cost of between £15m and £20m.

However, the business cited continued progress on its lengthy turnaround in the update, hailing a rise in adjusted revenues and efforts to cut debt.

Adjusted revenue increased by 6% to £1.4bn for the half-year, as the business also flagged new contracts signed with the Student Loans Company and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Last year, Capita plc announced a two-year contract extension with Northern Ireland’s Education Authority (EA) to continue to deliver the managed IT service for all of Northern Ireland’s 1,100 schools.

The contract extension, which is worth £50.6m and runs until 31 March 2024, will see Capita continue to provide IT infrastructure and services.

A controversial contract with the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland for the assessments of Personal Independence Payments (PIP) has also been extended.

In June 2021 it was also announced that the company had been awarded a contract to run a Troubles’ victims’ pension scheme.