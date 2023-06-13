Rise in NI firms going out of business as pandemic support measures end

Northern Ireland sees second biggest increase in liquidations after Scotland, led by Mid and East Antrim

The number of businesses going bust since the pandemic has risen sharply in Mid and East Antrim, according to a new report published today by the BBC shared data unit.

Only one business declared voluntary liquidation in the council area back in 2019 and none in 2020 when Covid-19 support measures were in place.

But business insolvencies in Mid and East Antrim rose to 16 in 2021 and then 28 in 2022 to a four-year total of 45, topping increases among Northern Ireland’s 11 local councils.

UK-wide, retail and construction are cited as the hardest hit industries with an end to pandemic support measures and rising energy costs contributing to the demise of many firms.

The data features in a regional study on the rise in business insolvencies across the UK published by the BBC through its Local Democracy initiative supporting regional news organisations.

It looks at how the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis affected businesses in each region, collating data on the number of businesses going into liquidation in every local authority in the UK between 2019 and 2022.

But rising insolvencies can also be a positive factor, according to insolvency expert Julie Palmer of Begbies Traynor, who offers analysis in the BBC report alongside the Federation of Small Businesses and Propertymark.

“Since the financial crisis in 2008, we've been carrying a lot of what have been termed ‘zombie businesses’ — those just hanging on for grim life, but not really achieving much,” said Ms Palmer.

While some businesses have emerged from the pandemic doing well, trading has been difficult for others, particularly those in consumer-facing sectors, she said.

“We are seeing rising levels of distress that's beginning to translate in terms of a pickup. I think it will be a steady rise rather than a fall off a cliff edge.”

Retail footfall has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, said Michael Weedon of FSB, with sales increases in ONS figures largely accounted for by large retailers and particularly food companies.

Small and independent retailers need reinstated energy support and wider small business rates relief to survive going forward, said Mr Weedon.

Belfast saw a total of 90 insolvencies over the four-year period. But the number of companies going bust there actually dropped from 26 in 2019 to 25 in 2022.

Firms entering liquidation doubled to 10 in Derry and Strabane and rose from six to 10 in Lisburn and Castlereagh and nine to 10 in Newry, Mourne and Down.

An increase from two to four was reported for both Mid Ulster and Causeway Coast and Glens, and from two to three for Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Only two firms went bust in both years, meanwhile, in Fermanagh and Omagh, while numbers fell from four to two in Ards and North Down and three to two in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Between 2019 and 2022, total Northern Ireland insolvencies climbed by 61% to 100, the lowest number of businesses going bust of all UK regions but climbing at the second highest rate.

Scotland saw the greatest rise in voluntary liquidations by far, shooting up by 150% to 608.

In England, firms in difficulty rose by 59% to 16,627, while insolvencies of businesses based in Wales increased by 36% to 360 in 2022.

Every region in England saw a rise, with five of the top 10 authorities with the largest proportional rise in liquidations found on the outskirts of London.

On a regional level, the East of England saw the biggest rise at 78%, followed by the North West, while the South West saw the smallest increase at 31%.

Around 55% of the top half of authorities to see the largest proportional rise in liquidations had above-average levels of deprivation, according to the government’s Index on multiple deprivation.

Both Havering and Southend suffered from a collapse in smaller construction firms, while some areas such as Derby fell victim to the changing face of the high street.

The BBC collated the data from creditors’ voluntary liquidations published in The Gazette and mapped it by local authority but cautions against ranking of local councils in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland due to a low sample size for the regions.

The study found 85% of UK local authorities in the UK saw a rise in liquidations between 2019 and 2022, with the worst affected areas seeing the number of firms winding up rise five-fold.

“The withdrawal of government support and soaring energy costs have been blamed for the rise, with retail and construction the hardest hit industries,” reads the report.

In England and Wales, an additional 943 construction companies were classed as insolvent, an increase of 29%, between 2019 and 2022.

And wholesale and retail trade, including vehicle and motorcycle repair, rose by 820 companies or 33%.

“The industry-level insolvency figures for Scotland paint a different picture to England and Wales,” reads the report. “The largest total rise in Scotland was in the professional, scientific and technical activities category which went from 79 insolvencies in 2019 to 120 in 2022.”

Industry-specific data is not available for Northern Ireland.

A previous report by the BBC Shared Data Unit had found the number of businesses going bust monthly slowed since the start of the national lockdowns in 2020.

Economic support extended by the UK Government included deferment of VAT payments, business rates relief, loans and grants and the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme allowing employers to claim up to 80% of furloughed employees’ wages.

“Experts at the time said many of the support packages put in place during 2020 would only help to delay inevitable closures in many cases,” reads the report. “Stuart Adam from the Institute for Fiscal Studies said while many firms had been tided over during a period of hibernation through loans and tax deferrals, those measures would not tackle piling up debts.

“Liquidations began to rise following the end of the furlough scheme in September 2021.”

And a further issue which may result in further insolvencies this year is the end back in March of a temporary pause in the strike off process for firms failing to file accounts with Companies House introduced in 2020.

Darren Bowman, a partner at Belfast practice Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, has warned companies in financial distress will be more vulnerable to pursuit by creditors after new Insolvency (Amendment) Rules (Northern Ireland) came into force in March.

“But it is perhaps what have been termed macro-economic events in 2022 that could be even more damaging in the long run, experts believe,” states the report.

“Even before the war in Ukraine, inflation was at a record level and businesses were preparing for a 6% increase in the National Living Wage in 2022.

“The conflict in Ukraine pushed up the price of both oil and grain, piling on extra costs for businesses from soaring fuel costs to drastically higher energy bills. It has also caused a number of supply chain issues.”

A decrease in the number of new UK company registrations is also noted in the BBC report, falling by 7.1% to 753,168 company incorporations in the 2021 to 2022 financial year.

“However, 2021 to 2022 was still the second highest number of incorporations on record,” reads the report. “This is coupled with a record high number of company dissolutions being recorded by Companies House.

“Dissolutions is the action of striking off or removing a company from the Companies House register. Once successful, it will cease to legally exist. This is a different measure to insolvencies. An insolvent company is classed as one that cannot repay its debts.

“In the 2021-22 financial year, there were 581,824 dissolutions in the UK, an increase of 32.9% when compared with 2020-21. This is the highest number of dissolutions on record.”