Rishi Sunak scraps reported protocol proposal over tax cuts for British businesses returning to Northern Ireland

An “economic stimulus package” for Northern Ireland to entice business back into the region through tax cuts has been scrapped by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The newspaper reported the proposal was mooted by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, as a way to incentivise companies based in the rest of the UK to invest here amid issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms Truss is reported to have drawn up plans for “green lanes” alongside a proposal which would help reverse the diversion of trade and is understood to have presented the idea in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month.

However, a Whitehall source told the newspaper the Treasury did not “buy” the plans and it is thought they were never formally discussed within the department.

Indeed, a DUP source also told the Daily Telegraph they had also not had sight of any scheme, adding: “No proposal was put to us. We haven’t seen anything specific.”

It is also understood Treasury officials were nervous such a move to introduce tax breaks for companies in Northern Ireland could put the government on a collision course with the European Union and potentially spark an unintended trade war.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed the UK and EU to ensure no hardening of the Irish land border post-Brexit.

However, it has instead moved regulatory and customs checks to the Irish Sea, with Northern Ireland remaining in the EU single market for goods.

The region also applies the EU customs code at its ports and unionists and loyalists claim the arrangements have undermined the sovereignty of the UK and have demanded the UK triggers the protocol’s Article 16 mechanism to suspend its trading provisions.

Ms Truss is believed to have hoped her plan could ease the situation while the UK and EU continue to negotiate around an agreement on border checks.

British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

According to the newspaper, a Whitehall source said the package of tax cuts would need to be “huge” to encourage the 200 businesses that have suspended trading over the protocol issues to return.

Those behind the plan had wanted to ensure that British businesses considered it “worthwhile” to trade in Northern Ireland, by creating incentives for them to do so.

“Tax cuts are difficult legally and Northern Ireland had a lot of money from the new deal last year. Throwing money at Northern Ireland wouldn't necessarily resolve the issue,” a Whitehall source told the Daily Telegraph.

They added it could spark “an unintended trade war if the EU retaliates via tariffs” and that public spending per head in Northern Ireland was already “well above” the rest of the UK.

It comes after Ulster Unionist Peer Reg Empey claimed there are “credible rumours” that the UK Government plans to trigger Article 16 after the upcoming Stormont election.

On Friday Lord Empey claimed “government sources” were saying the action might “send the message to Brussels that London is serious about getting these negotiations concluded”.

The Northern Ireland Office has been approached for comment.