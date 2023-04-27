Rising costs drive up sales but keep margins tight for NI steel firm

Walter Watson, in partnership with ABUS Cranes, installed 29 cranes at a production facility for Liebherr in Killarney

A Castlewellan-based structural steel fabricator has seen its margin decline despite a 15% lift in turnover to £76m last year.

Rising raw material costs drove the sales boost, with Walter Watson Limited’s margin falling by a percentage point year on year to 18% in the period ending December 31, 2022.

Investment in operating efficiencies allowed the firm, which also operates offices in the Republic of Ireland and Scotland, to maintain a stable pre-tax profit of £9m.

While employee numbers averaged 208 last year, down by nine roles year on year, wage inflation drove up last year’s investment in salaries to more than £7m.

The firm, founded by the Watson family in 1967, supplies clients in the UK and Republic of Ireland with structural and reinforcement steel fabrication, steel stockholding, overhead crane systems and agricultural machinery.

A strong order book will continue to drive growth for Walter Watson, despite current inflationary and supply pressures, said director Sarah Watson in the financial report.

Challenges for the firm include the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chinese government intervention, EU and UK tariffs and Brexit-related demand, pricing and customs issues.

“Our 2022 results demonstrate the resilience of the Group as we continued to deliver on our strategic objectives while maintaining sustainable growth,” said Ms Watson.

“The strength of our UK and Ireland order book leaves us well positioned to continue to build on this success.

“Although we remain mindful of the ongoing effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we are encouraged by the current level of tendering and pipeline activity across the Group.

“This is reflected in our increased stock position at year end as a direct consequence of our planned forward buying programme against secured contracts for 2023.”

The company has a three-year strategic plan in place, and on ongoing capital investment programme to modernise its premises, plant and machinery assets.

In relation to Brexit and the NI Protocol, Ms Watson said: “There have been several challenges associated with the implementation of these new regulations, particularly in demand, pricing and customs procedures.

“The group has put in place appropriate measures to give us confidence we are well positioned to manage these changes and will continue to monitor the impact for future changes.”

And while pricing and demand are difficult to forecast, Ms Watson said measures were being taken to future proof the business.

“Steel mill production costs are being impacted as raw material prices remain high, energy and production costs have significantly increased, global supply chains remain disrupted and skills shortages exist,” she said.

“There are also Chinese government intervention measures being put in place, and EU and UK tariffs continue across various products.

“Considering the above, the Group continues to focus on its purchasing strategy, stock levels and maintaining a robust balance sheet. The group aims to be able to withstand any downturn and to take opportunities as they arise.”

Walter Watson’s corporation tax bill rose from £1.3m in 2021 to £1.4m last year, while it received government grants of £120,000 in 2021 and £50,000 in 2022.

Net assets totalled £46.3m for the firm in 2022, up from £38.6m the previous year.

The directors did not recommend payment of a dividend in 2021 or 2022.