Rising inflation sparks notable change in our shopping habits

‘Little and often’ the mantra due to price hikes, but arrival of Comber Earlies shows nature’s cycle continues, writes Margaret Canning

Noel McGregor of Henderson Wholesale and Richard Orr of William Orr & Son with the first of the Comber Earlies

Inflation is having an impact on food buying habits as people trade down to own-label alternatives and do smaller shops more often, according to a new report.

Industry researcher Kantar said the cost of living crisis was now weighing heavily on people’s minds, with grocery price inflation climbing from 2.8% last month to 3.6% now.

And people were leaving behind pandemic habits of doing big shops by shopping little and often — which means grocery sales were down 5.8% year on year, according to David Berry, managing director for Kantar Worldpanel Ireland.

Tesco remains our most popular grocer with a market share of 36%.

In second is Sainsbury’s with a market share of 16.9%, while Asda is in third on 16.2%.

Only discount supermarket Lidl was able to increase its market share, which was up from 6.6% to 7%.

Mr Berry said Lidl had benefited from an influx of new shoppers, who had added £8m to sales, with 74% of local households now buying there at least once a month.

The effects of inflation were now showing on customer behaviour as people also cast off pandemic habits.

“Northern Irish shoppers made two extra trips to store in the latest 12-week period compared with last year,” he added.

“They’re putting less in their baskets and volumes have declined on average by 10.2% — that’s about one fewer pack.

“What people are buying has changed too.

“Alcohol purchases have dipped now that people can visit restaurants, pubs and bars again, and home baking sales are down as consumers shake off the last remnants of Covid habits.

“Consumers are returning to tactics they adopted in the last recession to manage the impact on household budgets.

“As well as doing smaller shops more often, some people are making the most of grocers’ promotions and trading down to private label alternatives, which are typically cheaper than brands.”

Kantar’s latest report was released as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported the price of the cheapest pasta in UK supermarkets had increased by half.

After tracking increases in the prices of the lowest-cost items, ONS said pasta prices rose 50% in the 12 months from last April.

It used algorithms to select the cheapest possible alternatives on the websites of Asda, Co-Op, Iceland, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, and tracked the price over the year.

The data found pasta prices rose at the fastest rate, followed by crisps (17%), bread (16%), minced beef (16%) and rice (15%).

Falls were seen in the price of potatoes (14%), cheese (7%), pizza (4%), chips (3%), sausages (3%) and apples (1%).

Meanwhile, the boss of Sainsbury’s has said it will continue to pump funds into offsetting rising costs over the rest of the year as shoppers become “increasingly concerned” about their finances.

The chain said it will invest more than £500m into lower pricing by next March as part of a long-term plan focused on value.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said it had to pass on some increases in the price of essential products, such as milk, but stressed it had invested to ensure smaller rises than rivals.

“We have a really important relationship with our suppliers and will work with them when the cost of food production is going up and impacting upon farmers,” he said.

“Increases in price are at the front of customers’ minds because they are everywhere, so we are ensuring we limit those and, when we have to make increases, offer better value than the rest of the market.

“Customers are making choices about where they spend money based on their household finances right now so we have to make it easy for them to manage their budget in our shops.

“They are increasingly concerned about their spending and we want them to know we recognise that and are doing everything we can.”

Kantar’s report also shows sales at symbol retailers such as Spar, Eurospar, Centra and Mace had also fallen over the year to May 15. The category claimed a 7.9% market share over the period. However, sales were down 7% year-on-year.

Henderson Wholesale, part of Henderson Group, which owns Spar, Eurospar and Vivo, announced the first Comber Earlies potatoes are now appearing on shelves in 500 local stores.

Spar is supplied with Comber Earlies by William Orr & Son in Co Down.

The potatoes have Protected Geographical Indication status, which is awarded by the European Commission and UK Government to protect regional food products.

Earlies are the first potatoes to come through after the crops are planted out at the beginning of March

Noel McGregor, trading manager at Henderson Wholesale, said: “The team at Orrs has been lifting the first of their Earlies this week, and we all know these potatoes are best eaten fresh, so we’re delighted to be giving them a quick turnaround in our warehouses and send them out to stores in a matter of hours.”

He said Henderson Wholesale was about two weeks ahead of the usual schedule for Comber Earlies as the early arrival of spring weather and brought prime growing conditions.

William Orr & Son has been trading with Henderson Wholesale for over 30 years.​​​​​​