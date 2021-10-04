Road to recovery: Airport bus firm expects surge in demand as restrictions ease

Airporter said it is back to around 60% of pre-pandemic trade

The directors of Co Londonderry bus firm Airporter have said they expect a strong recovery for air travel as Covid restrictions lift.

The business said it's back to around 60% of pre-pandemic trade already and anticipates that pent-up demand from people eager to travel again will further drive business.

Rules on Covid-19 testing for international travel for fully-vaccinated arrivals are relaxing from today.

Fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries no longer have to carry out pre-departure Covid-19 tests.

Directors Jennifer and Niall McKeever said they are optimistic about the short to medium term prospects for the sector. The business, which is marking its 25th anniversary, runs a direct service from Derry to Belfast International and Belfast City Airports.

Pre-pandemic, it carried 150,000 passengers every year and has a fleet of Mercedes coaches, after starting out with just two drivers and two buses.

Ms McKeever said: “The pandemic has, of course, been a huge challenge for the wider travel and tourism industry but we’ve weathered the storm well and we’re pleased to be operating at around 60% of our pre-pandemic levels.

"We’re excited and optimistic about the bounce-back of the industry as vaccine levels rise and people get back travelling again.

"We’ve already seen a positive return to trade during the summer with people eager to get back on holiday again and with students going to university across the water.

“We’re so proud to have reached this hugely significant milestone and of everything we’ve achieved over the past 25 years.

"When we set out in 1996, there was no formal or reliable transport link between the north west and the two Belfast airports, and we had just two small buses.”

Fellow director Niall McKeever said it was optimistic that improvement to infrastructure, such as the A6 dualling project, would be good for the company.

“Improved connectivity between our region and other leading economic hubs across the UK and Ireland will bring increased investment, more jobs, and greater prosperity for the north w est.

“Looking forward, decarbonisation and sustainability will become even more of a key priority for Airporter.

“The transport sector has a real opportunity to lead the way in terms of meeting our net zero goals and transitioning to more climate friendly and carbon neutral ways of doing business.

"We are conscious of the challenges ahead of us, but we are excited about meeting them head on over the next 25 years."

As well as the airport bus service, the company also provides coaches, mini-buses and vehicles for hire.