Royal Oak bar in Carrickfergus to be demolished as apartment plans get underway

Planning permission has been approved for the demolition of a landmark pub overlooking Belfast Lough in Carrickfergus.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has given the go-ahead for the Royal Oak - adjacent to Carrick’s PSNI Station at Green Street - to be demolished.

The application was made by Michael Degnan, of the Royal Oak.

The council has permitted the redevelopment of the pub site, which will see the construction of 13 two-bedroom apartments in two blocks with existing access retained at Green Street, landscaping and car parking.

Currently, there is a car park to the rear of the premises and the existing building is a two-storey premises. The Belfast to Larne railway line is also to the rear.

A planning officer’s report indicated there have been no objections to the development proposal.

The report says: “The lay-out proposed indicates one block of apartments to the front of the site and one block to the rear with an area of communal parking between both blocks of apartments.

“The front block only will be visible from public view. The apartment blocks proposed are four storey.

“However, the overall height of the buildings are not excessively higher than the building that exists on the site. The design of the apartment blocks are not dissimilar to that of the public house.”

It also states: “There is a communal area of 15 spaces provided within the lay-out and there is on-street parking/areas in close proximity to the site. The council is satisfied there is adequate provision for parking.”

Amendments to the proposal were sought to ensure the new buildings would not impact upon adjacent land uses and to prevent overlooking.