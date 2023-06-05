Running on empty: The impact of high energy prices for NI households

A survey by Power to Switch highlights the hardships faced by many consumers over the past year, writes Alyson Magee

Wholesale energy prices are falling, but bills are going up again for some Northern Ireland households. Customers of Power NI and SSE Airtricity Gas Supply received the unwelcome news on Friday that respective hikes of 5.1% and 10.6% will apply to their bills from July.

The latest tariff reviews by the Utility Regulator reduce the rate applied to Power NI bills by 7.1% and SSE gas bills by 12.2%.

However, any gains for the energy suppliers’ customers have unfortunately been offset by the UK Government terminating its Energy Price Guarantee support at the end of June.

And a new survey by price comparison service Power to Switch highlights the struggle faced by many households facing spiralling energy costs over the last year.

Most households here, 89.2%, reported a year-on-year increase in their energy bills in the online survey of 733 NI residents conducted over April and May.

While annual bills rose by £693 on average, there was great variation in the increases faced by survey respondents, with some facing hikes of £2,000-plus.

Over the last two years, consumers here have faced an increase averaging more than £1,100 with rising energy costs having a real impact on the ability of many families to make ends meet, said Power to Switch director Aodhan O’Donnell.

“While the percentage of people who have gone without heating their homes even when cold has decreased, around two in three people still do go without heating when cold which is a real concern,” he said.

“We have also learned that 22% of people stay in public places to avoid going home. These are signs that not all is well in the energy market in Northern Ireland, and people should know where to find help when they need it.

“Many people use keypad meters to pay in advance for their electricity and gas but find it difficult to top up. It’s worrying that around two thirds of people have at some stage run out of electricity, gas or both with over 60% of people running out of credit multiple times.

“Around two thirds of homes in Northern Ireland depend on home heating oil and, although prices have fallen back recently, they have remained high over the last few years.

“When buying oil, 54% of respondents topped up with a lower amount than usual and 31% went without topping up entirely, running the risk of running out. Only 14% topped up the same amount.

“On the positive side we are seeing people shop around more for deals whether this is for oil, electricity, or gas.

“We also found that 27% have invested in energy efficiency features for the home which will have a long-term impact on reducing energy use and reducing energy bills going forward.”

Energy bills are said to have risen less steeply in NI than GB due to our greater reliance on oil-fired heating and indeed almost 60% of those surveyed use a combination of electricity and home heating oil to meet their energy needs.

Close to 36% pair natural gas with electricity in their homes, with the remainder opting for a combination with electricity or solely alternative forms of energy such as heat pumps or renewables.

As consumers felt the squeeze from a cost-of-living crisis largely driven by inflation in energy and food prices, adjustments were made to their buying habits.

More than half of respondents ordered lower volumes than usual in the hope prices would come down before their next top up was due, while close to a half shopped around more for prices before ordering a delivery.

Oil buying clubs also became more popular, although only in a niche way with 7.1% of oil users surveyed joining up over the last year.

The financial pressure on households is apparent, meanwhile, with almost a third holding off on topping up their tank while at risk of running out of oil altogether.

Looking at bill payment, 38.5% of energy customers using credit options such as direct debit or quarterly bills have found it difficult to pay their bills over the last 12 months.

For keypad customers, 26% have struggled with bills. And their keypad meter has run out of credit without funds available to top it up right away for 16.6% with electricity and gas, 25.8% with electricity and 7.3% with gas meters.

Looking at frequency of running out of credit on meters without the available means to top up immediately over the last 12 months, it happened once for 24%, two to five times for 44%, six to 10 times for 18.7% and more than 10 times for 9.3% of respondents.

A fortunate 28.9% of all respondents have not found their bills hard to pay, while 6.7% would rather not say, rising to 7.3% in relation to their keypad meter having run out of credit.

A much higher proportion of households, over and above those struggling to pay their bills, have taken proactive steps to minimise their energy usage as prices rose over the last year.

Most consumers, at 92.4%, have been more careful about their energy use, for example turning off lights, and unplugging devices.

And 66.2% of respondents said they had turned off the heating, even when the house felt cold.

As much as 22.9% has been staying longer in other places such as work or public spaces including community centres and libraries to avoid turning on the heating at home.

A majority of households, 34.7%, were satisfied with government financial support extended over the past year to tackle the energy crisis, albeit closely followed by 31.9% claiming to be neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

Power to Switch is an independent price comparison service which aims to match customers with cheaper energy deals.

It was a case of better late than never for the £600 payment NI households received earlier this year comprising the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme and £200 Alternative Fuel Payment.

The payment came many months later than expected, and the rollout in GB, but was ranked the most helpful financial aid distributed for 67% of respondents.

The Energy Price Guarantee Scheme coming to an end on June 30 was, meanwhile, rated most helpful by 20.6% of those surveyed.

Although the scheme has at times had a distorting impact on pricing here, with its separate system for calculating tariffs through the Utility Regulator for Northern Ireland rather than Ofgem.

Relatively low numbers rate further support such as the Cost of Living Payment for low-income families, Disability Cost of Living Payment or Winter Fuel Payment for the elderly as most helpful.

With a smaller number of suppliers operating in the NI market, 50.5% of consumers feel fairly confident and a further 15.6% very confident they can choose the best energy deal for their household. A total of 21.2% is not sure, while 10.31% is not very confident.

And the top three priorities for households shopping for energy deals are a discount on the tariff for a fixed period (64.5%), customer service (33.7%) and access to online account management/an app (31.6%).​