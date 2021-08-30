Rural homes: Sympathetic design and green heating key elements of £1.8m scheme

From left, Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Billy Webb with Ciaran McKenna and Stephen Fisher of the Rural Housing Association

Construction has begun on nine new homes in Randalstown, Co Antrim, in an £1.8m investment.

Rural Housing Association is building the apartments on Main Street in the town in a project funded by the Department for Communities and Danske Bank.

The new homes are two-bed apartments which can accommodate three people, and are designed by GM Design Associates.

Their design is intended to reflect the character of the area, including references to an old bakery on the site.

Rural Housing Association was formed in 1992, and manages more than 520 homes, dispersed right across Northern Ireland.

Their aim is provide accommodation for rural people in rural areas, with a view to helping maintain and regenerate rural communities.

Bell Contracts is working on the construction of the apartments, with the aim of finishing them by autumn 2022.

The development will use an environmentally-friendly heat pump technology system for heating the homes.

Stephen Fisher, chief executive of Rural Housing Association, said: “We are delighted to see the work begin on these new homes in Randalstown.

"The concept and design of the apartments ensures the apartments will be sympathetic to the surrounding environment and reflect the heritage of the village.

"We are confident that the final homes will not only enhance the local area, but will bring an important element of environmental sustainability.”

He said new social housing in rural areas was crucial to keep areas strong and vibrant, while also helping address housing waiting lists.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Delivering more homes where they are needed is a priority for me and that includes for our rural communities.

"I welcome the start of these nine new social homes in Randalstown, which have received substantial investment from my Department.

"I am also pleased to see that the homes will be installed with an innovative and environmentally friendly heating system which will provide comfortable and sustainable living for years to come.”

Billy Webb, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said: “As part of our community plan, we are committed to ensuring our rural communities are vibrant and sustainable and this investment will ensure more people have access to affordable rural housing.”

He said the use of “cost-effective” heat pump technology would help address the problem of fuel poverty.

“I look forward to seeing the final homes when they are complete.”