Rushmere Shopping Centre up for sale at £57m, ‘the largest investment asset to come to market in NI to date this year’

Rushmere Shopping Centre and Retail Park in Craigavon has gone on the market for £57m after the company behind it was put into administration by Bank of Ireland.

It’s being sold by commercial property agents Savills and CBRE NI in what they anticipate will be the biggest investment deal of 2022.

The site is the main retail attraction in the area and comprises 30 acres, featuring 50 units and key tenants including Boots, Home Bargains, Superdrug and Dunnes Stores.

Primark is also due to open up at Rushmere after taking 50% of the former Debenhams department store on the site. Sainsbury’s also had an outlet at Rushmere until February last year, while Homebase, Matalan, Next and Currys/PC World operate in the retail park.

Trading has continued at the shopping centre and retail park throughout administration.

Andrew Coggins, senior director at CBRE NI, said: “Rushmere Shopping Centre and Retail Park is a very exciting asset to bring to the market in Northern Ireland and is currently the largest investment asset to come to the market in Northern Ireland to date this year.”

Savills director Ben Turtle said he anticipated “strong investor interest”.

Central Craigavon, the company behind Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, went into administration in April following a £32.6m loss in 2019. Bank of Ireland was the main lender to the business.

Moyallen Properties, which owns Magowan West Shopping Centre in Portadown, along with related companies Moyallen Woking and Peacocks Centre, also went into administration on the same date.

According to an administrators’ update for Central Craigavon filed at the end of May by administrators Grant Thornto n, “over the last number of years the centre [had] been impacted by the loss of some key retailers, including Debenhams and Topshop/Arcadia, who both entered into administration”.

As well as leading to a major reduction in retail income, the departures had also left big, vacant units and costs such as rates, service charge and insurance, the report said.

The report added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on the financial performance and asset value, putting pressure on the company with the reduction of footfall levels and tenants paying reduced rents in the periods of closure.”

It explained that the company had been liaising with Bank of Ireland on a strategy, given the decline in performance and asset value.

The report added: “Following a further review of all assets and considering the position, Bank of Ireland took the decision in early April 2022 to take the necessary steps to have the company and the related companies placed into administration as a qualifying floating charge holder appointment...

“It is likely that the asset will be brought to market for sale in the coming months and we are currently finalising our strategy, approach and timelines in this regard.”