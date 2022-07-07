Ryanair announce Belfast comeback with International Airport routes from summer 2023

Ryanair has announced a $200m investment in 12 routes from Northern Ireland – including Malaga, Alicante and Faro – as it makes a comeback to Belfast International Airport.

The airline had pulled out of both the International and Belfast City airports in autumn 2021, blaming Air Passenger Duty (APD) and a lack of post Covid-19 incentives for routes.

But it’s now returning to Belfast International and will fly on routes to Alicante, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Faro, Gdansk, Girona, Krakow, London Stansted, Malaga, Manchester, Milan Bergamo and Paris Beauvais from summer 2023.

It also announced a seat sale with fares available from £19.99 for travel from April 2023 until June 2023, which must be booked by the end of this month.

Ryanair commercial director Jason McGuinness said the UK Government’s decision to halve APD from next year on domestic from its current level of £13 each way had prompted its move.

But he said the levy was still paid by passengers on international flights and claimed that if it was done away with altogether, the airline would base “four or five” aircraft in Belfast.

He said a “settlement” had been agreed with Belfast International for its return, but would not give details of any financial agreement.

Ryanair said it would be basing two aircraft in Belfast, which would represent a $200m investment and over 60 highly paid aviation jobs at Belfast International Airport. There would also be over 750 “indirect jobs”.

The company said: “After two difficult years for tourism, Ryanair’s return to Belfast International will allow holidaymakers to plan their summer 2023 getaways to sunshine locations such as Alicante, Barcelona-Girona, Faro and Malaga early to ensure the lowest possible fares.

“Ryanair also looks forward to further connecting Belfast International to key cities such as Edinburgh, London-Stansted, Manchester, Milan-Bergamo and Paris-Beauvais.

“Ryanair is leading the post-pandemic recovery across Europe with the help of traffic recovery schemes and lower airport charges. If the UK is to continue its recovery, the government needs to immediately support airlines by scrapping the aviation tax (APD) entirely for all flights. A 50% cut on domestic flights from April’23 is simply insufficient.”

Mr McGuinness said: “At a time when other airlines are cutting their schedules and reducing their workforce, we are delighted to announce a new Ryanair base at Belfast International Airport with 12 exciting routes and two based aircraft representing an investment of $200m at Belfast International and the creation of over 800 direct/indirect jobs.

“We are delighted to have reached a long-term agreement with Belfast International’s management, which will underpin future Ryanair growth at the airport over the coming years.

“Today’s announcement, particularly our decision to launch close to 80 weekly domestic flights to/from East-Midlands, Edinburgh, London-Stansted and Manchester demonstrates that lower aviation taxes and competitive airport charges are the catalyst for long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity.

“To enable additional investment from Ryanair (and other airlines) from next summer onward, the UK Government must immediately scrap aviation taxes for all flights, otherwise it will put the UK (an island-based economy) at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries.”

Dan Owens, Belfast International Airport’s chief financial officer, said: “We welcome back Ryanair to Belfast International Airport, Northern Ireland’s leading airport.

“The airport plays a pivotal role and is a key asset in aviation and tourism recovery after a challenging couple of years.

"This is a significant investment, bringing job creation and positive news for our passengers and the region. It increases the number of destinations now available from the airport to over 70 domestic and international destinations, offering more choice than ever for travellers.”