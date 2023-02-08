Ryanair announces new Belfast to Edinburgh route

Ryanair has announced a new Edinburgh to Belfast route as part of its Summer ‘23 schedule.

On Wednesday the airline revealed it would be scheduling 10 new weekly flights between the cities. In addition, three new routes from Edinburgh to Bournemouth, Cornwall and London Stansted were also publicised.

To celebrate the launch of these four new routes, Ryanair has launched a special seat sale for early bird customers looking to save some money on this year’s summer holiday with fares from £29.99 available now on their website.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “We are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our customers in the UK with the addition of these 4 new Edinburgh routes to our Summer ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in Belfast, Bournemouth Cornwall and London even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.”

“And for cost conscious families, you can now spread out the cost of your holiday by paying half the price now and the other half up to 40 days pre-departure when you book Ryanair’s Family Plus bundle, making family holidays more accessible for everyone.”

It comes after Ryanair announced a new Belfast to Milan route last month, which will operate three times weekly from April.

In August 2021, the company announced it was pulling out of the Belfast International Airport citing issues like Air Passenger Duty, which is a tax that adds around £13 onto each flight.

However, last year, Ryanair confirmed it would be returning to the airport in summer 2023 with Milan-Bergamo and 15 other new routes; Alicante, Faro, Barcelona-Girona, Malaga, Manchester, Stansted, Paris Beauvais, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gdansk, Krakow, Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca and Valencia.