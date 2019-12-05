Ryanair cancels Belfast International to Alicante flights

Ryanair is to halt flights from Belfast International to Alicante (PA)

Ryanair is to cancel its route from Belfast International airport to the Spanish city of Alicante, the airline has announced.

In a statement, a Ryanair spokesperson said the decision has been made due to "commercial reasons".

The route is to end from March 2020.

It is understood passengers due to fly from Belfast to Alicante after that date have been contacted by Ryanair regarding refunds.

The move comes just a month after it emerged the airline is to review its summer flights from Belfast to Barcelona and Faro in Portugal.

Last year, Ryanair dramatically reduced its 2019 winter offering from Belfast International with seven out of 14 routes dropped.

This week, Ryanair cited the crisis surrounding the Boeing 737 Max aircraft for a second cut in passenger forecasts this year. This has led to the cutting of several routes and the closure of two bases.

Ryanair now expects to carry 156 million people in the year to the end of March 2021, down from an estimated 157m announced in July.

Orders of the 737 have been halted since March following two crashes involving the aircraft which claimed the lives of 346 people.

Ryanair will likely have just 10 Boeing Max aircraft in service in time for next summer - half the number anticipated.

The carrier plans to close bases in Nuremburg and Stockholm.

"We are in discussions with our people, our unions and our affected airports to finalise these reductions," a Ryanair spokesperson said.

The Consumer Council has advised passengers of their rights after the announcement by Ryanair.

Richard Williams, head of transport policy at the Consumer Council, said: “Passengers have rights that are protected under European law when flights are cancelled.

"This includes the right to a full refund within 7 days or re-routing, under comparable transport conditions, to the final destination at the earliest opportunity. Customers should contact Ryanair as soon as possible to discuss their needs.”